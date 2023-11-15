I-Oppo A79 5G: UMmangaliso weMidrange onentsiba ezibengezelayo

The Oppo A79 5G has made its grand entrance into the Malaysian smartphone market, offering a unique blend of style and connectivity. Positioned as a midrange device with 5G capabilities, the Oppo A79 5G stands out with its captivating “Glowing Feather Design.”

Interested customers can now purchase the Oppo A79 5G from various channels including official retail brand stores, partner retailers, the Oppo Malaysia eStore, and the official Oppo store on Lazada and Shopee. Priced at RM1,199, this smartphone comes in a single configuration featuring 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Excitingly, you also have a chance to win a free Oppo A79 5G by participating in a contest on the Oppo Malaysia Facebook page and answering three questions correctly before November 15th.

When it comes to specifications, the Oppo A79 5G doesn’t disappoint. It flaunts a substantial 6.72-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, providing a smooth and immersive visual experience. Although it relies on an LCD panel, its colors still impress as they cover the full DCI-P3 color gamut. However, the peak brightness does fall slightly short at 680nits compared to its AMOLED competitors. To protect the screen from scratches, Oppo has incorporated Panda Glass and honored the device with an IP54 dust and water resistance rating.

Unveiling the rear of the Oppo A79 5G reveals a mesmerizing purple design, particularly in the Dazzling Purple variant. It boasts a textured finish reminiscent of feathers, adding a touch of elegance and uniqueness. For a more conventional alternative, the Mystery Black variant offers a classic appeal. Notably, this smartphone weighs a mere 193g and measures a svelte 7.99mm thin, ensuring comfort and portability.

Underneath the surface, the Oppo A79 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020, accompanied by 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Additionally, there is a microSD card slot for expandable storage. It operates on Android 13, with Oppo’s ColorOS 13.1 overlay for a seamless user experience. Fueling all these features is a generous 5,000mAh battery, which supports 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.

On the camera front, the Oppo A79 5G impresses with its 50MP main camera boasting an f/1.8 aperture. It is accompanied by a secondary 2MP portrait camera, tucked within a camera bump inspired by mechanical watches. This design showcases a dual dial motif and a reflective texture. For stunning selfies, the device offers an 8MP front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Notable additional features of the Oppo A79 5G include stereo speakers with up to 86% louder volume, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and support for 5G, NFC, WiFi 5, and Bluetooth 5.3 wireless connectivity. With its attractive design, impressive specifications, and next-generation connectivity, the Oppo A79 5G is a midrange marvel that ticks all the right boxes for modern smartphone users.

