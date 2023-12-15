NBC’s Christmas Specials Draw in Millions of Viewers

NBC’s Christmas specials were a hit with audiences, drawing in millions of viewers on Wednesday night. The annual “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” special reached an audience of 7 million people across NBC, Peacock, and digital platforms over three days of delayed viewing. This marked the best viewership for the Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting since 2020, with a 7% increase compared to last year.

The special, hosted by Kelly Clarkson, featured performances by a star-studded lineup including Chloe Bailey, Adam Blackstone, Cher, David Foster, Liz Gillies, Darlene Love, Seth MacFarlane, Barry Manilow, Katharine McPhee, Keke Palmer, Carly Pearce, and Manuel Turizo. Viewers tuned in to enjoy the festive atmosphere and captivating performances.

Following “Christmas in Rockefeller Center,” NBC aired the first-ever “Christmas at Graceland,” a live holiday special taped from Elvis Presley’s home. Executive produced by Riley Keough, Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, the special attracted 5.2 million viewers across three days of viewing on all platforms. During the 10 p.m. timeslot, it was the most-watched program and received the highest rating in the key demo.

“Christmas at Graceland” featured performances by Alanis Morissette, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Kane Brown, Lainey Wilson, Lana Del Rey, Post Malone, and the War and Treaty. The star power and unique location added to the special’s appeal, making it a must-watch for fans of holiday music.

Overall, NBC’s Christmas specials brought joy and entertainment to millions of viewers, capturing the holiday spirit and showcasing talented performers. The success of these specials demonstrates the enduring appeal of Christmas programming and the power of bringing people together through music and celebration.