UJames Webb Space Telescope unokufumana iLizwe leHycean

ByUVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 12, 2023
A new study using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) suggests the existence of hycean planets – a type of planet that could potentially harbor alien life. Hycean planets are characterized by having a warm sea hundreds of kilometers deep, a thick hydrogen and water-rich atmosphere, and no continents. While these planets have long been hypothesized, the JWST may have spotted one for the first time.

These planets are believed to be common among super-Earths, which are planets with a mass and size larger than Earth. They are often found orbiting red dwarf stars, which are known for their intense solar flares. However, the strong surface gravity of hycean planets may allow them to retain much of their initial hydrogen and helium atmosphere, making them suitable environments for alien life.

The planet in question is K2-18 b, located 120 light-years away from Earth. It has a mass nearly 9 times that of Earth and a radius almost 3 times larger. JWST’s observations of this planet have revealed strong signatures of methane and carbon dioxide in its atmosphere, consistent with the characteristics of a hycean world. The presence of these gases further supports the possibility of habitability.

The study also found hints of a chemical called dimethyl sulfide (DMS) in K2-18 b’s atmosphere. On Earth, DMS is primarily produced by microbial marine life such as phytoplankton. While this could be a potential biosignature, the data is currently inconclusive, and further observations are needed to confirm its presence.

Future observations with JWST’s Mid-InfraRed Instrument (MIRI) and other instruments will be conducted to gather more data on K2-18 b’s atmosphere and to search for additional evidence of DMS. These findings open up the exciting possibility of discovering more hycean worlds and potentially finding alien life in their vast oceans.

Umthombo: Nikku Madhusudhan et al. "Iimolekyuli ezithwala iKhabhoni kwindawo enokwenzeka yeHycean Atmosphere." Inikwe kuNyaka wokuQala weNkomfa yeSayensi yeJWST (2023)

