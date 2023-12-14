Are Foldable Laptops Worth the Investment?

Foldable laptops have been gaining attention in the tech world, but are they really worth the investment? After spending four weeks using HP’s first foldable laptop, I have my doubts. While there is potential for creative ideas that cater to how people use their computers, the trade-offs of foldable PCs may not be worth it.

HP’s foldable laptop offers a 17-inch screen in a 12-inch body, which sounds impressive. However, there are some noticeable drawbacks. The price alone is enough to make consumers think twice, with the HP Spectre Foldable 17 costing a staggering $5,000. This is significantly higher than other foldable laptops on the market. Asus’ Zenbook 17 Fold OLED debuted at $3,500, and Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Fold debuted at $2,500.

The high price tag may deter potential buyers, especially when there are more affordable options available in traditional clamshell or 2-in-1 laptop designs. The question arises, “Why choose a foldable laptop over a tried-and-true form factor?”

It’s clear that foldable laptops are still in their early stages, and the market is trying to find its footing. Laptop makers are pushing for the adoption of foldable OLED screens, but consumers are left questioning the value proposition. While Windows 11’s features support multi-screen setups, it’s uncertain if this is enough to justify the hefty price tag.

In conclusion, while the concept of foldable laptops is intriguing, it may be too early to invest in these devices. The trade-offs in terms of price and practicality make it difficult to justify choosing a foldable laptop over a more traditional option. Only time will tell if these devices find their place in the market, but for now, it’s best to approach them with caution.