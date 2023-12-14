I-Netflix ikhupha i-Grand Theft Auto Trilogy kwiiPlatform zeMobile

Netflix has recently made a big splash in the gaming world by releasing the popular Grand Theft Auto trilogy for both iOS and Android platforms. The trilogy includes the well-loved games GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas, all of which are now accessible to Netflix subscribers for free. However, discovering these games within the mobile app can be a challenge, as they are buried in a single row with no apparent order.

To help users easily find the games Netflix offers, a simple trick can be employed on both Google Play and the App Store. By locating the Netflix app and selecting the “more by this developer” or “more by Netflix” option at the bottom, a grid showcasing all Netflix-published games will be displayed. This grid includes popular titles such as Into the Breach, Before Your Eyes, Dead Cells, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. Netflix’s gaming catalog is set to expand further in 2024 with the addition of more exciting titles.

For those specifically interested in the Grand Theft Auto trilogy, direct app store links are provided for each game: GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas are all available on iOS and Android platforms. It is worth mentioning that these mobile ports of the trilogy are not exclusive to Netflix, as they can also be purchased separately on both app stores.

With the release of the Grand Theft Auto trilogy on mobile platforms, Netflix continues to make its mark in the gaming industry. Whether it’s to satisfy the cravings of GTA fans or to ease the anticipation for the highly-anticipated GTA VI, these games offer hours of immersive entertainment. So, dive into the world of crime, action, and adventure, all within the convenience of your mobile device.