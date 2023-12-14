Uhlaziyo olutsha lwePixel luzisa iimpawu eziNcedisayo kunye noLungiso lweBug

isishwankathelo:

The latest Pixel Feature Drop for December has finally rolled out, bringing a range of new features and bug fixes to Pixel device owners. This quarterly update focuses on enhancing user experience and stability. From AI-powered enhancements to improved photo controls, the update offers something new for everyone.

Favorite New Features:

Pixel 8 Pro users have access to advanced AI capabilities. The Recorder app now incorporates the new Gemini Nano model, while videos can be sent to Google cloud servers for AI-based enhancement through Video Boost.

For other Pixel models, Portrait Light controls in Photos have been improved, enabling users to capture stunning portraits effortlessly. Furthermore, there is a new Photo Unblur feature specifically designed for pet owners. Additionally, users can now utilize their Pixel devices as webcams, digitize and organize receipts in Google Drive, and even provide a preview of upcoming photos to subjects if they own a Pixel Fold.

Enhancements for Pixel Watch:

Pixel Watch owners can also rejoice as the most recent update offers exciting new functionalities. Users can now unlock their Pixel phones using their watches, synchronize Do Not Disturb and Bedtime Mode settings between their watches and phones, and access Call Screen directly from their wrist.

Discovering the Features:

To get a comprehensive visual overview of the new features and check if they are available on your Pixel device, a helpful image is provided.

So, have you started exploring these exciting new features yet?