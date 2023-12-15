In a major collaborative effort, Henry Ford Health, the Detroit Pistons organization, and Michigan State University have unveiled a comprehensive Community Benefits package for their proposed $3 billion development in Detroit’s New Center. This package, the largest ever proposed, includes substantial financial contributions and targeted spending to directly benefit the community.

The benefits package entails approximately $100 million in direct financial contributions and over $600 million in overall value spent on specific community needs. It is a result of the mandatory Community Benefits process in Detroit for large-scale development projects that seek tax abatements and public subsidies.

The previous record in Detroit for such a package was set earlier this year for the $1.5 billion District Detroit development, which included $12 million in direct financial contributions and just over $100 million in specifically targeted spending.

Richard Haddad, the chief operating officer for the Pistons, expressed his excitement, stating, “This would be the largest Community Benefits package that’s ever been delivered in the history of the ordinance, in the history of this process, in the history of Detroit.”

Before final approval, the proposed package will be voted on by the Neighborhood Advisory Council (NAC), a group of volunteer area residents. The package includes 82 out of 155 requests made by the NAC, with a total cost of approximately $2.5 billion to fulfill all requests.

Despite the significance of the proposed benefits, some residents voiced concerns at the meeting, stating that the package did not address all their requests and included items that were not relevant to the community’s needs.

The planned development encompasses a Henry Ford Hospital expansion, mixed-income rental housing, and a joint research building by Henry Ford Health and MSU. While the three organizations are seeking tax breaks and incentives for the housing and research building portions, no such benefits are being sought for the $2.2 billion hospital expansion.

The proposed benefits package includes various initiatives such as providing green space near the hospital, supporting disadvantaged and Detroit-based businesses, offering affordable housing units, accepting Section 8 housing vouchers, providing scholarships, and assisting LGBTQ+ young people.

As negotiations continue and the final benefits package takes shape, it is clear that this development in Detroit’s New Center will bring significant and diverse advantages to the community.