Ubomi beSixeko

Ukutyhilwa kweTekhnoloji eNtsha kunye namandla e-AI

iindaba

I-CD Projekt icebisa abadlali bePC ukuba bajonge iirigs zabo ngaphambi kokuqaliswa kokwandiswa kweCyberpunk 2077

ByURobert Andrew

Sep 12, 2023
I-CD Projekt icebisa abadlali bePC ukuba bajonge iirigs zabo ngaphambi kokuqaliswa kokwandiswa kweCyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt, the developer of Cyberpunk 2077, has issued a warning to PC players ahead of the launch of the Phantom Liberty expansion and 2.0 update. Lead scene programmer Filip Pierściński urged players to double-check their cooling systems to prevent thermal throttling issues.

Pierściński advised PC players to run a benchmarking test such as Cinebench to evaluate the stability of their systems. With the new expansion and update, the workload on the CPU is expected to reach 90% on all 8 cores. This increase in demand could potentially lead to poor performance or even system crashes if cooling systems are unable to handle the heat generated.

Cinebench, a cross-platform test suite, is a useful tool to assess the hardware capabilities of a computer. By running this test, players can determine whether their cooling systems can sustain the increased workload of the game.

Additionally, CD Projekt recently updated the PC system requirements for Cyberpunk 2077 to include support for SSDs as the minimum requirement. This update reflects the need for more advanced hardware to meet the demands of the upcoming expansion and update.

The Phantom Liberty expansion is a paid DLC that accompanies a significant patch that overhauls the base game. As a result, the PC version of Cyberpunk 2077 will become more demanding on system resources.

The release of Cyberpunk 2.0 and the Phantom Liberty expansion is scheduled for September 26 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. PC players are encouraged to ensure their rigs meet the updated system requirements to have an optimal gaming experience.

Sources: CD Projekt, Cinebench.

Wesley Yin-Poole. “CD Projekt asks PC players to check their cooling systems ahead of Cyberpunk expansion launch.” IGN, www.ign.com. 22 September 2023.

By URobert Andrew

Post enxulumene

iindaba

Ukulungiswa kweCrater engaqondakaliyo eDublin Beach

Sep 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha
iindaba

I-Apple yanyanzelwa ukuba ithathe i-USB-C kuthotho lwe-iPhone 15

Sep 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha
iindaba

Abaphandi beLebhu yeSizwe ye-Oak Ridge baPhanda iHafnium Oxide's Ferroelectric Behaviour

Sep 15, 2023 UVicky Stavropoulou

Uphose

Technology

Inkqubo yoRhwebo ye-Apple yokuQhuba iiNtengiso eIndiya

Sep 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
inzululwazi

Irobhothi elingana nesinambuzane eXhotyiswa ziziqhushumbisi inokukhasa, itsibe, kwaye ithwale imithwalo enzima.

Sep 15, 2023 URobert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Uhlalutyo: Iphepha likaMario: Umnyango wewaka leminyaka wokuTshintsho oluJonga i30FPS

Sep 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Ukwazisa i-Titanium entsha ye-iPhone 15 Pro: Ikhaphukhaphu kwaye ihlala ixesha elide

Sep 15, 2023 URobert Andrew 0 Comments