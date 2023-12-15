I-Bose eNtsha ye-Smart Soundbar 600 yehla ukuya kwi-399 yeedola, inikezela ngamava oMda wokuntywila

Looking for an upgrade to your home theater audio system? Amazon has brought back the Black Friday pricing on the Bose Smart Soundbar 600, dropping it to $399 from its regular price of $499. This $100 discount makes it the lowest price available.

The Bose Smart Soundbar 600 is a Dolby Atmos soundbar that offers a truly immersive audio experience for your movies, TV shows, and music. Equipped with proprietary TrueSpace technology and two upward firing transducers, this soundbar delivers shockingly immersive sound. In addition to Dolby Atmos, the TrueSpace technology intelligently analyzes other signals, such as stereo or 5.1, and upmixes them to create a multi-channel sound experience that fills the room.

The Smart Soundbar 600 supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, and Chromecast for seamless streaming from your favorite devices. It also features Alexa voice capabilities, allowing you to control your audio with simple voice commands.

Measuring only 27.5” wide, the Smart Soundbar 600 packs in five speakers, including two upward firing speakers, to spread sound horizontally, vertically, and overhead, ensuring a truly immersive listening experience.

In addition to the Smart Soundbar 600, Amazon is also offering deals on other Bose home theater gear. The Ultra model sound bar is currently $100 off, and the new Ultra Quiet Comfort earbuds are available at $50 off their regular price.

If you’re in the market for a high-quality soundbar that delivers excellent audio performance and a truly immersive experience, now is the perfect time to snag the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 at its discounted price of $399. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to enhance your home theater setup.