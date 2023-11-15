Amazon Introduces Astro Security Robot for Businesses, Expanding its Suite of Services

Amidst its ongoing efforts to make robots a common sight in households, Amazon is now targeting businesses with the introduction of the Astro security robot. Priced at $2,350, this enhanced version of the consumer model comes with advanced features and a monthly subscription called Astro Secure valued at $60, which enables the robot to autonomously patrol specified areas. This move by Amazon signifies a shift towards leveraging the robot’s potential as a rolling security guard, illustrating the company’s determination to find new applications for the product.

While the original Astro model, launched in 2021, aimed primarily at consumers, Amazon has encountered challenges in pushing it into the mainstream market. Many consumers remain unaware of the product’s existence, and the company has faced difficulties in scaling up production and shipping quantities. However, the introduction of the new version for businesses may provide Amazon with a clearer and more practical use case. Although the hardware remains largely the same, the industrial variant of Astro is now capable of patrolling a larger area, covering up to 5,000 square feet compared to the previous model’s capacity of 3,500 square feet.

The introduction of Astro for businesses is part of Amazon’s broader strategy to expand its security services, a sector that has gained significant importance since its acquisition of smart doorbell maker Ring in 2018. In addition to the Astro robot, Amazon now offers monthly subscription plans for Ring, including a $20 option for secure footage storage and a $99 plan that can connect users with emergency services when necessary. Considering the associated costs, businesses adopting the comprehensive suite of Amazon security services can expect to incur expenses of around $180 per month, in addition to the substantial upfront investment for the Astro robot.

To further monetize its hardware division, Amazon has integrated some of these security features into its existing Astro units, strengthening the value proposition for businesses. However, the company faces the challenge of recouping the significant investments made in the development of Astro over the past few years. While initially hailed as a major initiative, Astro’s success in the market is crucial to ensure its continuity rather than becoming another discontinued Amazon project.

