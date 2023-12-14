Summary: A shoe-shine man in New Orleans had his life savings seized by the government during a routine domestic travel encounter. Kermit Warren and his son were traveling to buy a tow truck when they were stopped by DEA agents at the airport. Despite offering proof of their intentions and the source of the money, the DEA accused Warren of impersonating a retired police officer and seized the $28,000 in cash. Warren spent a year fighting to get his money back with the help of the non-profit Institute for Justice, and eventually succeeded. However, this incident highlights the controversial practice of civil asset forfeiture, wherein law enforcement agencies can seize cash and property without charging the owner with a crime. Warren continues to fight against this practice to ensure it doesn’t happen to others.

Traveler Loses Life Savings due to Government Accusations

A recent incident involving a shoe-shine man in New Orleans sheds light on the troubling practice of civil asset forfeiture. Kermit Warren, who had lost his job due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and his son decided to venture into the towing and salvage business. However, their plans took an unexpected turn when their domestic travel ended with the government seizing their life savings.

Warren and his son were on their way to purchase a used tow truck when they were stopped by DEA agents at the airport. Despite notifying the TSA about their large sum of money, the agents accused Warren of impersonating a retired police officer. The $28,000 in cash, which included Warren’s hard-earned life savings, was seized without any charges being filed against him.

This incident raises questions about the controversial practice of civil asset forfeiture, where law enforcement agencies can seize cash and property without convicting the owner of a crime. In this case, Warren was innocent, and yet his money was taken away based on mere accusations.

Fortunately, Warren didn’t give up and sought help from the non-profit Institute for Justice, who took on his case. After proving Warren’s innocence and the legitimate purpose of the money, federal prosecutors dismissed the forfeiture case, and Warren eventually got his money back.

While Warren’s story had a positive outcome, it highlights the need for reform in civil asset forfeiture laws. Innocent individuals should not have to endure the burden of proving their innocence and fighting to reclaim their seized assets.

Warren remains committed to advocating against civil asset forfeiture, determined to prevent others from experiencing the same injustice. As for the DEA, they have declined requests for interviews and have been unresponsive in providing requested information. This ongoing investigation by Atlanta News First raises concerns about transparency and accountability within law enforcement agencies.