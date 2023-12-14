Lava Yuva 3 Pro: An Affordable Smartphone with Impressive Features

Summary: Indian smartphone manufacturer Lava has unveiled its latest budget-friendly smartphone, the Lava Yuva 3 Pro. Priced at Rs 8,999, the phone offers a variety of color options and features an excellent camera, fast charging capability, and a large battery capacity.

Lava has launched its new smartphone, the Lava Yuva 3 Pro, in India. The phone comes in a budget-friendly price range and offers impressive features. With a price tag of Rs 8,999, the Lava Yuva 3 Pro is an attractive option for budget-conscious consumers.

One of the standout features of the Lava Yuva 3 Pro is its camera. The phone boasts a dual-camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor, accompanied by an LED flash. It supports various camera modes, including HDR, portrait, panorama, burst, slow motion, night mode, and time lapses. Additionally, the phone is equipped with an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video