Ukuphonononga ukubanakho kweeZikhuseli zoBubushushu obuVulekayo kwiMishini yeXesha lexesha elizayo

NASA’s successful demonstration of an inflatable heat shield last year has garnered interest from multiple companies eager to collaborate with the agency on advancing this innovative technology. In November, NASA conducted the Low-Earth Orbit Flight Test of an Inflatable Decelerator (LOFTID) as a secondary payload during the launch of the JPSS-2 weather satellite. The six-meter inflatable heat shield deployed during reentry and landed safely in the Pacific Ocean.

One of the interested parties is United Launch Alliance (ULA), which expressed interest in integrating the technology into its Sensible Modular Autonomous Return Technology (SMART) concept for recovering booster engines. ULA is currently partnering with NASA to advance the LOFTID technology through a Space Act Agreement. This collaboration would involve the development of a larger aeroshell, with a diameter of 10 meters.

To achieve the larger size, the inflatable decelerator’s torus sections would need to be increased in diameter and inflated to a higher pressure. Joe Del Corso, project manager for LOFTID at the Langley Research Center, mentioned that ULA is funding this significant technological leap. However, ULA is not the only company intrigued by the LOFTID technology. Other companies, including Outpost, a startup proposing commercial reentry systems, have also shown interest.

NASA is also collaborating with undisclosed industry giants, aiming to explore even larger aeroshells measuring 18 to 20 meters across for various undisclosed applications. Additionally, Blue Origin was involved in the LOFTID flight by providing funding for NASA’s Scientifically Calibrated In-Flight Imagery team, which collected crucial data during the reentry.

While these partnerships are accelerating the development of large-scale inflatable decelerators, NASA acknowledges that it cannot rely solely on industry to mature the technology. The agency will continue investing in research and development to harness the full potential of inflatable heat shields for future human missions, such as those to Mars.