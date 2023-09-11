Ubomi beSixeko

I-Portuguese fintech uRauva ufumana ibhanki yedijithali iBanco Empresas Montepio nge-30 yezigidi

Sep 11, 2023
I-Portuguese fintech uRauva ufumana ibhanki yedijithali iBanco Empresas Montepio nge-30 yezigidi

Rauva, a Portuguese fintech super-app, has announced its acquisition of digital bank Banco Empresas Montepio for approximately €30m. This move is expected to position Rauva for long-term growth and enable the development of new financial products tailored for small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMEs), freelancers, and entrepreneurs.

The Rauva app, which already offers digital accounts, payments, card issuance, business expense management, and accounting services, aims to expand its offerings to include new credit solutions and other products. The acquisition of Banco Empresas Montepio, a fully licensed bank, is viewed as a significant milestone for Rauva’s ambition to become a comprehensive banking solution.

Founded in 2022 by Jon Fath and Sam Mizrahi, Rauva has quickly grown its team to nearly 30 employees. The fintech startup has been selected by Portugal’s central bank, Banco de Portugal, to participate in its FinLab program and has been recognized as a top emerging fintech.

Jon Fath, Co-founder and CEO of Rauva, expressed excitement about the acquisition, highlighting the long-term benefits it brings. He mentioned that the acquisition not only saves time but also enhances efficiency and scalability. Fath emphasized Rauva’s commitment to providing the best solutions and services to its customers, as the company strives to become one of Portugal’s first unicorns.

Portugal’s digital banking landscape is experiencing significant growth, with nearly 1.5 million people already using neobanks. This makes Portugal the fourth-largest neobank market in Europe, with projections indicating that almost a third of the Portuguese population will have a neobank account by 2027.

The acquisition of Banco Empresas Montepio by Rauva follows a trend of fintech companies expanding through acquisitions. Turkish neobank Papara recently acquired Spain’s Rebellion, solidifying its presence in continental Europe and achieving a billion-dollar valuation. Papara intends to continue pursuing acquisitions as its primary strategy for expansion throughout Europe.

