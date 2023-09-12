Ubomi beSixeko

Ukutyhilwa kweTekhnoloji eNtsha kunye namandla e-AI

Technology

BeXide Studio to Showcase Unannounced Game at Tokyo Game Show 2023

ByURobert Andrew

Sep 12, 2023
BeXide Studio to Showcase Unannounced Game at Tokyo Game Show 2023

BeXide, the reputable studio known for its popular games such as Doko Demo Issyo and Super Bullet Break, has announced that it will be exhibiting an unannounced title for the PlayStation 5, Switch, and PC (Steam) platforms at Tokyo Game Show 2023. This highly anticipated game will be showcased alongside BeXide’s previously announced game, Persha and the Magic Labyrinth: Arabian Nyaights.

Visitors to the event will have the opportunity to play both Persha and the Magic Labyrinth: Arabian Nyaights and the undisclosed title at the “Indie Games Corner” booth. As a special treat for players, BeXide will be offering exclusive Tokyo Game Show 2023 acrylic key holders for Persha and the Magic Labyrinth: Arabian Nyaights, as well as a separate original novelty for the newly announced game.

Tokyo Game Show 2023 is scheduled to take place from September 21 to 24 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. This highly regarded gaming event attracts industry professionals, gaming enthusiasts, and media from around the globe, providing a platform for developers to showcase their latest creations.

BeXide’s decision to present an unannounced game at Tokyo Game Show 2023 has generated significant excitement among fans and the gaming community. With the studio’s track record of delivering enjoyable and innovative gaming experiences, the anticipation for this new title is at an all-time high.

Source: Gematsu.com

By URobert Andrew

Post enxulumene

Technology

I-Apple ithathela i-Apple iVenkile Phantsi phambi kwee-odolo zangaphambili ze-iPhone 15

Sep 15, 2023 UVicky Stavropoulou
Technology

IVivo iza Kusungula iT2 Pro Smartphone eIndiya: Uvulindlela wokuSebenza oneTrendy Aesthetics

Sep 15, 2023 URobert Andrew
Technology

Iingcebiso eziPhezulu ezintlanu zokuZiqhelanisa nokuZikhathalela kunye nokuTshaja kwakhona

Sep 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Uphose

Technology

I-Apple ithathela i-Apple iVenkile Phantsi phambi kwee-odolo zangaphambili ze-iPhone 15

Sep 15, 2023 UVicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

IVivo iza Kusungula iT2 Pro Smartphone eIndiya: Uvulindlela wokuSebenza oneTrendy Aesthetics

Sep 15, 2023 URobert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Iingcebiso eziPhezulu ezintlanu zokuZiqhelanisa nokuZikhathalela kunye nokuTshaja kwakhona

Sep 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Intengiso ye-iPhone ye-Apple iyancipha, kodwa iShishini leeNkonzo liyaphumelela

Sep 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments