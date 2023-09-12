Ngaphantsi kwesiqingatha sama-Australia aneefowuni ze-5G, ngokutsho koPhando

According to recent research conducted by price comparison website Finder, only 46% of Australians using mobile phones have a device that is capable of picking up a 5G connection. This finding is based on the Consumer Sentiment Tracker, a live survey of over 53,000 Australians. The survey also revealed that 24% of respondents do not want 5G coverage, while 8% admitted to not knowing what 5G is. However, 22% of participants expressed a desire to upgrade to a 5G phone in the future.

Additionally, the research comes at a time when the 3G networks are nearing their end. Major telecom companies in Australia, such as Vodafone, Telstra, and Optus, have announced plans to shut down their 3G networks and refarm the technology to enhance their newer 4G and 5G networks. Vodafone is set to shut down its 3G network by December 15, followed by Telstra in June 2024 and Optus in September 2024.

Experts suggest that individuals with older devices will need to upgrade soon or risk losing connectivity. This includes iPhone owners, as models earlier than iPhone 6 will only have access to 3G, which will no longer be supported next year. The 3G shutdown will also impact non-phone devices, such as security systems, medical alarms, EFTPOS machines, and some cars’ remote start systems. It is advised for individuals relying on such devices to check with their manufacturers or network providers to determine if they will be affected.

However, those who have purchased their mobile phones in the last few years need not worry, as even if their devices do not support 5G, they will not be impacted by the 3G shutdown. Mobile networks are typically upgraded every decade or so, with older networks being phased out. 5G, the fifth generation of mobile networks, was first introduced in 2019, and it is expected that 6G will be introduced by the end of the decade.

Overall, the research highlights the current landscape of mobile connectivity in Australia, with less than half of the population using 5G phones. As technology advances, it becomes crucial for individuals to keep their devices up to date to ensure uninterrupted connectivity and access to the latest network capabilities.

