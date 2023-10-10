Ubomi beSixeko

inzululwazi

Kutheni ukutshona kwelanga kuMars kubonakale kuBlue

Vicky Stavropoulou

Oct 10, 2023
The recent image shared by the Perseverance rover captured a breathtaking blue-hued sunset on Mars, a stark contrast to the sunsets we are accustomed to on Earth. But what causes this phenomenon?

The atmosphere on Mars consists mainly of carbon dioxide, with small amounts of nitrogen and trace amounts of oxygen. In addition, the Martian atmosphere contains a significant number of dust particles. It is these dust particles that contribute to the blue appearance of sunsets on Mars.

When sunlight passes through Earth’s atmosphere, it is scattered by the molecules and particles in the air, resulting in a range of colors. However, on Mars, the dust particles in the atmosphere absorb much of the blue light, giving the sky a red color. At sunrise and sunset, when the sunlight has to pass through a greater amount of dust, the blue light is scattered into the area surrounding the sun, making it visible to observers on the Martian surface.

This phenomenon is known as interstellar extinction, which refers to the loss of certain wavelengths of light due to absorption and scattering by dust particles. The blue light tends to scatter more closely to the direction of the sun, while other colors disperse throughout the sky, creating a yellow or orange hue.

Mark Lemmon, a member of the Mars Pathfinder imaging team and the science team of the Curiosity rover mission, explains that the blue color near the sun during Martian sunsets is solely due to the dust in the atmosphere. He clarifies that it is not caused by clouds of water ice.

In conclusion, the unique composition of the Martian atmosphere, specifically the presence of dust particles, is responsible for the blue appearance of sunsets on Mars. This fascinating phenomenon showcases the distinctive characteristics of the Red Planet’s environment.

Imithombo:
– Mark Lemmon, member of the Mars Pathfinder imaging team and the science team of the Curiosity rover mission
– Texas A&M University, College Station

Vicky Stavropoulou

