Iinkqubo zokuXhobisa kwiMimandla ePhakamileyo eyenza iNkwenkwezi

ByUVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 30, 2023
In this study, spectra and maps of various molecular lines were used to investigate deuteration processes in five high-mass star-forming regions. The observations were conducted using the IRAM-30m telescope, and the hydrogenated isotopologues of the target molecules were also examined. The main goal was to examine the deuterium-to-hydrogen (D/H) ratios in these regions.

The temperature of the gas was estimated from various observational data, including CH3CCH lines observed with the IRAM-30m telescope and NH3 lines observed with the 100-m radio telescope in Effelsberg. Additionally, the integrated intensity ratios of certain molecular lines and their main isotopologues were used to estimate the temperature. A non-LTE radiative transfer model with RADEX was applied to estimate the gas density and molecular column densities.

The D/H ratios were found to range from 0.001 to 0.05 for DCO+, 0.001 to 0.02 for DCN, 0.001 to 0.05 for DNC, and 0.02 to 0.4 for NH2D. These ratios were found to decrease with increasing temperature in the range of 20 to 40K and only had slight variations at densities of approximately 10^4 to 10^6 cm^-3. The deuterium fraction of N2H+ was found to be 0.008 to 0.1 at temperatures in the range of 20 to 25K and at a density of approximately 10^5 cm^-3.

Relative abundances of DCO+, DNC, N2D+, and NH2D were also estimated and found to be approximately 10^-11 to 10^-9, 10^-11 to 10^-10, 10^-10 to 10^-8, respectively. These relative abundances exhibited a decrease with increasing temperature. However, the DCN/H2 ratio remained almost constant at approximately 10^-10. The results of this study agreed with the predictions of chemical models, although some deviations were observed in certain cases.

This research provides valuable insights into deuteration processes in high-mass star-forming regions and contributes to our understanding of the chemical evolution of these regions. Further studies in this field will help refine the models and unravel the complexities of star formation.

