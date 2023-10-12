Ubomi beSixeko

Ukutyhilwa kweTekhnoloji eNtsha kunye namandla e-AI

inzululwazi

Ifomu eNtsha yeRabi Oscillation: I-Spin exeshanye kunye ne-Orbital Angular Momentum

ByUVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 12, 2023
Ifomu eNtsha yeRabi Oscillation: I-Spin exeshanye kunye ne-Orbital Angular Momentum

A team of scientists from Jinan University, China, has reported a groundbreaking discovery in the field of Rabi oscillation. In a paper published in Light: Science & Applications, the researchers, led by Professor Zhen Li and Shenhe Fu, have uncovered a new form of Rabi oscillation that exhibits both spin and orbital angular momentum.

Rabi oscillation is a fundamental phenomenon in quantum mechanics that has been extensively studied in various disciplines. It has led to important applications in nuclear magnetic resonance imaging, spectroscopy, and quantum information processing. Until now, two independent classes of wave states in Rabi oscillation were known: spin waves and orbital waves. However, a wave state that merges both spin and orbital angular momentum had remained elusive.

To reveal this new phenomenon, the scientists established a pseudo spin-1/2 formalism and created a controllable magnetic field through light-crystal interaction. By observing the oscillations of spin and orbital angular momentum in weak and strong coupling regimes, driven by a synthetic magnetic field, they demonstrated the simultaneous presence of both spin and orbital angular momentum in a Rabi oscillation.

Furthermore, the researchers introduced an electrically tunable platform that allows for precise control of the transition between different Rabi oscillatory modes. This platform enables the emission of orbital-angular-momentum beams with tunable topological structures. The results of this study provide a general framework for exploring spin-orbit couplings in higher-order regimes and offer ways to manipulate the spin and orbital angular momentum of light in three and four dimensions. The method and technique developed in this study have potential applications in classical and quantum optics.

This groundbreaking discovery opens new possibilities for spinor manipulation and structured light beams. The scientists have created a system that can fully control the synthesized magnetic fields by structuring the light beam or engineering the crystal. Structured light, which combines spin and orbital angular momentum states, has great potential for high-capacity data multiplexing.

Overall, this study represents a significant advancement in Rabi oscillation research and provides new insights into the fundamental principles of quantum mechanics and nonlinear optics.

Imithombo:
– Light: Science & Applications journal article by Guohua Liu, Xiliang Zhang, Xin Zhang, Yanwen Hu, Zhen Li, Zhenqiang Chen, and Shenhe Fu (no URL provided)
– Department of Optoelectronic Engineering, Jinan University (no URL provided)

By UVicky Stavropoulou

Post enxulumene

inzululwazi

Izandi Ngaphantsi Kweenyawo Zethu: Ukuzinza Kwelitye Kutyhilwe Ngeepateni zeAcoustic

Oct 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia
inzululwazi

URyuzo Yanagimachi, uvulindlela woPhando lokuchuma, Usweleke eneminyaka engama-95

Oct 15, 2023 URobert Andrew
inzululwazi

I-India's First Solar Mission yase-Indiya i-Aditya-L1 yokuFikelela kwindawo yaseLagrange ngoJanyuwari

Oct 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Uphose

inzululwazi

Izandi Ngaphantsi Kweenyawo Zethu: Ukuzinza Kwelitye Kutyhilwe Ngeepateni zeAcoustic

Oct 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
inzululwazi

URyuzo Yanagimachi, uvulindlela woPhando lokuchuma, Usweleke eneminyaka engama-95

Oct 15, 2023 URobert Andrew 0 Comments
inzululwazi

I-India's First Solar Mission yase-Indiya i-Aditya-L1 yokuFikelela kwindawo yaseLagrange ngoJanyuwari

Oct 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
inzululwazi

Isazi ngeenkwenkwezi esiselula Samkela umlingo weSolar Eclipse

Oct 15, 2023 UVicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments