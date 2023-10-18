Ubomi beSixeko

Ukutyhilwa kweTekhnoloji eNtsha kunye namandla e-AI

inzululwazi

Izigaba ze-Aquatic Vertebrate Feeding kunye nokubaluleka kokuLungiswa kokutya okungaphakathi kwe-Intraoral

ByUVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 18, 2023
Izigaba ze-Aquatic Vertebrate Feeding kunye nokubaluleka kokuLungiswa kokutya okungaphakathi kwe-Intraoral

In a recent study, researchers aimed to understand the feeding behavior of early tetrapods during the transition from water to land. Led by Dr. Daniel Schwarz and Prof. Dr. Rainer Schoch of the State Museum of Natural History Stuttgart, Germany, the international team focused on the feeding behavior of extant salamanders and used their findings to draw conclusions about early tetrapods.

The researchers observed and studied the feeding behavior of forty species of salamanders from various developmental stages, including larvae, juveniles, and adults. They used high-speed X-ray video imaging and generated three-dimensional animations to analyze the rapid movements of bone structures and prey in the salamanders’ mouths.

The results suggested two possible scenarios for terrestrial feeding in early tetrapods. One scenario involved grasping prey with the jaws and dragging it back into the water, where it could be transported and processed by water currents and the jaws. The other scenario involved processing prey directly on land through a combination of shaking and biting, followed by swallowing with the help of inertial transport.

Interestingly, the study found that early tetrapods may have exhibited complex chewing behaviors, similar to mammals, despite possessing relatively simple teeth. This suggests that terrestrial feeding was possible even before the evolution of flexible tongues.

The research sheds light on the feeding behavior of early tetrapods during the water-to-land transition and provides a foundation for further studies on the evolution of feeding behaviors in early vertebrates.

Imithombo:
– Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences (2023) DOI: 10.1098/rstb.2022.0541

By UVicky Stavropoulou

Post enxulumene

inzululwazi

Ngaba iiPlanethi ezinobungakanani boMhlaba ziqheleke ngakumbi kwiRed Dwarfs? Mhlawumbi Hayi

Oct 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha
inzululwazi

Ukuwohloka komkhenkce woLwandle lwe-Antarctic Kwenyusa Inkxalabo ngeHlabathi neNew Zealand

Oct 20, 2023 UVicky Stavropoulou
inzululwazi

Uphando olutsha lubonisa i-40% yabantu abakhetha ukuhlala bengazi ngeziphumo zezigqibo zabo.

Oct 20, 2023 UVicky Stavropoulou

Uphose

inzululwazi

Ngaba iiPlanethi ezinobungakanani boMhlaba ziqheleke ngakumbi kwiRed Dwarfs? Mhlawumbi Hayi

Oct 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
inzululwazi

Ukuwohloka komkhenkce woLwandle lwe-Antarctic Kwenyusa Inkxalabo ngeHlabathi neNew Zealand

Oct 20, 2023 UVicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
inzululwazi

Uphando olutsha lubonisa i-40% yabantu abakhetha ukuhlala bengazi ngeziphumo zezigqibo zabo.

Oct 20, 2023 UVicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
inzululwazi

ILucy Probe yeNASA ilungiselela ukudibana neAsteroid Dinkinesh

Oct 20, 2023 URobert Andrew 0 Comments