Ubomi beSixeko

Ukutyhilwa kweTekhnoloji eNtsha kunye namandla e-AI

inzululwazi

Ifomu enqabileyo neZinzile yeGolide efunyenweyo

ByUVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 30, 2023
Ifomu enqabileyo neZinzile yeGolide efunyenweyo

Researchers at Stanford University have successfully created and stabilized a highly rare form of gold, known as Au2+. This elusive version of gold has lost two negatively charged electrons, and the material used to stabilize it is a halide perovskite. Halide perovskites are a class of crystalline materials that hold great promise for various applications, including more efficient solar cells, light sources, and electronic components.

What is surprising about this discovery is that the Au2+ perovskite can be easily made using off-the-shelf ingredients at room temperature. “It was a real surprise that we were able to synthesize a stable material containing Au2+—I didn’t even believe it at first,” said Hemamala Karunadasa, associate professor of chemistry at Stanford. The gold atoms in the perovskite bear strong similarities to the copper atoms in high-temperature superconductors.

The fundamental physics behind gold’s unique appearance also explains why Au2+ is so rare. The presence of relativistic effects, which result from the theory of relativity proposed by Albert Einstein, makes gold atoms naturally occur as Au1+ and Au3+, losing one or three electrons respectively. This phenomenon affects heavy elements like gold with a large number of protons.

The Stanford researchers stumbled upon the Au2+-harboring perovskite while working on a project involving magnetic semiconductors. By mixing cesium chloride and Au3+-chloride together in water and adding hydrochloric acid with a little vitamin C, they were able to create Au2+ in the solid perovskite. Further tests were conducted to investigate its crystal structure and light-absorbing properties.

This discovery opens up new possibilities for the use of Au2+ perovskite in various applications and adds a chapter to the century-old story of chemistry and physics surrounding gold’s unique properties.

Imithombo:

Karunadasa et al. 2023: Nature Chemistry

By UVicky Stavropoulou

Post enxulumene

inzululwazi

Uxinzelelo lwembalela lubangela iinguqu kuMsebenzi woMhlaba wamahlathi emvula

Oct 3, 2023 UVicky Stavropoulou
inzululwazi

UkuPhuhliswa kweProtein esekwe kwiBiosensor ephuhlisiwe ukuze kuchongwe iziqhushumbisi zomhlaba kunye ne-TNT esekwe kwi-Ordnance engaqhushumbayo

Oct 3, 2023 UVicky Stavropoulou
inzululwazi

I-NASA's Perseverance Rover ibamba uMtyholi wothuli lwaseMartian kwi-Jezero Crater

Oct 3, 2023 URobert Andrew

Uphose

inzululwazi

Uxinzelelo lwembalela lubangela iinguqu kuMsebenzi woMhlaba wamahlathi emvula

Oct 3, 2023 UVicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
inzululwazi

UkuPhuhliswa kweProtein esekwe kwiBiosensor ephuhlisiwe ukuze kuchongwe iziqhushumbisi zomhlaba kunye ne-TNT esekwe kwi-Ordnance engaqhushumbayo

Oct 3, 2023 UVicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
inzululwazi

I-NASA's Perseverance Rover ibamba uMtyholi wothuli lwaseMartian kwi-Jezero Crater

Oct 3, 2023 URobert Andrew 0 Comments
inzululwazi

Asteroid 2008 QY: Iinkcukacha kunye neziphumo ezinokuthi zibe kho

Oct 3, 2023 URobert Andrew 0 Comments