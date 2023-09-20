Kenyan astronomer Susan Murabana is on a mission to show children in rural communities that science is for everyone. Alongside her husband, photographer Daniel Chu Owen, Murabana travels to these communities with a telescope and an inflatable planetarium, teaching up to 300 children about the stars and planets. This initiative is funded through trip proceeds that support the Travelling Telescope, a social enterprise founded by Murabana to educate and inspire young people about astronomy and science.

The lack of access to telescopes and planetariums is a challenge faced by many children in Kenya. Murabana hopes that these experiences will broaden their horizons and expand their worldview. By introducing children to the wonders of the cosmos, she aims to inspire and ignite their curiosity about the world and the opportunities that lie beyond Kenya.

Addressing Maternal Mortality Rates through Birthing Support

Huston-Tillotson University, a historically Black university in Austin, Texas, has launched the Boldly B.L.U.E. program to tackle the high maternal mortality rates in the state, particularly among Black women. The initiative aims to train doulas, midwives, and lactation consultants to provide essential support during the birthing process.

By increasing the diversity and availability of birth experts in Central Texas, the university hopes to improve access to culturally aligned and continuous care for birthing individuals. The program will initially focus on training doulas, with plans to expand to lactation consultants and midwives in the following year. Providing these services at no cost will help ensure that more individuals can access the support they need during pregnancy and childbirth.

Transforming Dead Batteries into Sustainable Resources

Recycling dead batteries may hold the key to sustainable battery production for clean energy transition. Regulations in Europe are pushing for increased battery recycling, which can reduce the environmental impact of battery manufacturing by minimizing the need for extensive mining and minimizing waste.

Previously, lithium-ion battery recycling has been limited and challenging. However, the new regulations in Europe mandate the collection and recycling of lithium-ion batteries from electric vehicles, e-bikes, and energy storage systems. The rules also include strict metal recovery targets. These regulations are seen as a step towards creating a closed loop of critical materials.

By recycling metals such as lithium, cobalt, and nickel from dead batteries, the production of new batteries can be more sustainable and environmentally friendly.

