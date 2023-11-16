Europe’s pursuit of “strategic autonomy” in space has been a hot topic lately, with the early November 2023 European Space Summit in Séville sparking intense debates and discussions. While there has been a lot of talk about Europe’s aspirations and intentions, it is important to analyze the actual policies and business strategies that will determine its path forward.

First, let’s examine the policy decisions made at the summit. The European Space Agency (ESA) and government ministers from various countries demonstrated a commitment to addressing climate change and industrial challenges through space exploration. They emphasized the role of space in supporting climate action and the transition to a greener future. ESA plans to collaborate with international partners and existing initiatives to actively manage climate change and reduce the environmental footprint of space projects. These policy decisions indicate a strong determination to make space more accessible, sustainable, and competitive, positioning Europe as a leader in geopolitical issues related to space.

On the business side, ESA has announced plans to develop commercial cargo vehicles for the International Space Station (ISS), following the footsteps of NASA’s successful Commercial Orbital Transportation Services program. This initiative aims to involve European companies in developing cargo transport capabilities and may expand to include crewed missions in the future. However, it is worth noting that the EU is finalizing a contract with SpaceX for the launch of Galileo navigation satellites, highlighting the limitations of European launch vehicles. This reliance on foreign providers like SpaceX raises questions about Europe’s ability to achieve true autonomy in space.

In addition, the recent “Trilateral Joint Statement” signed by French, Italian, and German ministers unveiled massive subsidies for the Ariane 6 and Vega-C launch vehicles. The subsidies aim to cover the losses incurred by these non-reusable rockets and ensure their competitiveness in the market. While this may temporarily support the legacy expandable launchers industry, it raises concerns about Europe’s lack of engagement in developing reusable heavy lift launch vehicles. By not investing in reusable technology, Europe risks falling behind in the rapidly evolving space industry and missing out on potential market opportunities.

Overall, Europe’s pursuit of strategic autonomy in space requires a comprehensive and strategic approach. While policy decisions and business initiatives play a crucial role, it is essential for Europe to invest in technological advancements, particularly in reusable heavy lift launch vehicles. Only by fostering innovation, collaboration, and a forward-thinking mindset can Europe truly achieve its goal of strategic autonomy in space.

