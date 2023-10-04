Ubomi beSixeko

Ukutyhilwa kweTekhnoloji eNtsha kunye namandla e-AI

inzululwazi

Oosomajukujuku baLungiselela iSpacewalks kwaye bagcine izixhobo kwiSikhululo saMajukujuku saMazwe ngaMazwe

ByUVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 4, 2023
Oosomajukujuku baLungiselela iSpacewalks kwaye bagcine izixhobo kwiSikhululo saMajukujuku saMazwe ngaMazwe

The crew of Expedition 70 on the International Space Station (ISS) were busy preparing for upcoming spacewalks and maintaining exercise gear. Two spacewalks are planned for October 12 and 20, and will be broadcast live on NASA TV. During the first spacewalk, ESA Commander Andreas Mogensen and NASA Flight Engineer Loral O’Hara will collect microbe samples from the external surfaces of the station to study the types of microbes that can survive in the vacuum of space. This will be the first spacewalk for both astronauts. In the second spacewalk, O’Hara and NASA Flight Engineer Jasmin Moghbeli will remove faulty radio communications gear and install new solar array hardware.

In addition to spacewalk preparations, the crew also conducted maintenance tasks. Jasmin Moghbeli tested her spacesuit for communication capabilities, while Satoshi Furukawa and Loral O’Hara updated the components of the exercise cycle in the Destiny laboratory module. O’Hara, Nikolai Chub, and Oleg Kononenko also conducted a hearing test, and Kononenko and Konstantin Borisov serviced various Roscosmos hardware in the orbital lab.

The International Space Station, launched in 1998, serves as a research laboratory and spaceport for international collaboration in space exploration. It orbits the Earth at an altitude of approximately 400 kilometers and provides a unique platform for scientific research, technological development, and human space exploration.

Imithombo:

-NASA: https://www.nasa.gov

– European Space Agency: https://www.esa.int

– Roscosmos: https://www.roscosmos.ru

By UVicky Stavropoulou

Post enxulumene

inzululwazi

I-Hertzsprung-Russell Diagram: Isixhobo esiPhambili kwi-Astronomy

Oct 8, 2023 UVicky Stavropoulou
inzululwazi

Ingca ebiwa i-DNA iKhokelela kwi-Evolutionary Advantages, uFundo oluFumanayo

Oct 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha
inzululwazi

Zilungiselele iDraconid Meteor Shower kule mpelaveki

Oct 8, 2023 URobert Andrew

Uphose

inzululwazi

I-Hertzsprung-Russell Diagram: Isixhobo esiPhambili kwi-Astronomy

Oct 8, 2023 UVicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
inzululwazi

Ingca ebiwa i-DNA iKhokelela kwi-Evolutionary Advantages, uFundo oluFumanayo

Oct 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
inzululwazi

Zilungiselele iDraconid Meteor Shower kule mpelaveki

Oct 8, 2023 URobert Andrew 0 Comments
inzululwazi

I-JAXA's SLIM Mission ibamba umfanekiso weNyanga ukusuka kwindawo eYodwa yeVantage

Oct 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments