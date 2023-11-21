Ubuchwephesha obutsha buvumela ukujongana ngokuchanekileyo kunye nokuFunyaniswa kwee-Ions zoMhlaba omnye oMnye kwiNanoparticles

Scientists are constantly searching for the most efficient and reliable platforms for processing quantum information. One major goal is to develop a system that can not only perform quantum operations with high accuracy and speed but also interface with a quantum network. This would enable the creation of a robust quantum internet. To achieve this, scientists need a system that can generate entanglement between long-lived matter qubits and photons, allowing for a low-loss and fast interface between different nodes of a future quantum network.

In a recent study published in Optica, a team of researchers from ICFO, led by Prof. Hugues de Riedmatten, has developed a new technique that addresses these challenges. By utilizing rare-earth ion-doped crystals, the researchers were able to create a system with the necessary properties for efficient light-matter interaction and single ion detection. The ions were trapped within nanoparticles and coupled to a fiber-microcavity.

The team grew nanoparticles doped with erbium ions, with each nanoparticle containing around 1000 Er ions. These nanoparticles were then placed on a mirror and cooled down to around 6 Kelvin. By aligning a curved mirror fabricated on an optical fiber with a nanoparticle, a cavity was formed. The researchers were able to precisely address and detect single rare-earth ions within the nanoparticle using this setup.

The advantage of using nanoparticles is that their reduced volume allows for a high density of ions while maintaining a low average physical distance between them. This ensures that the frequencies of the ions are distinct enough to be fully distinguishable, enabling the addressing of individual ions. The researchers demonstrated that a constellation of interacting ions can be found within the nanoparticle, making it a potential candidate for a small-scale quantum information processing system.

This development opens up new possibilities for the fabrication of quantum devices and the advancement of quantum computing and communication technologies. By understanding and controlling individual rare-earth ions within nanoparticles, scientists can unlock new avenues for processing quantum information and building more efficient quantum networks.

FAQ

1. What are qubits?

Qubits are the basic building blocks of quantum information. They can be physical systems, such as superconducting circuits, trapped atoms, or defects in solids, that encode quantum information using different states.

2. How do qubits interact with each other?

Qubits can interact with each other through various methods, such as electric or magnetic fields that are dependent on the qubit’s state. These interactions are crucial for performing quantum operations and creating entanglement between qubits.

3. What are rare-earth ion-doped crystals?

Rare-earth ion-doped crystals are solid-state materials that contain ions from the rare-earth element group. These crystals have unique properties, such as long coherence times and different ground states, that make them suitable for light-matter interaction and quantum information encoding.

4. How does the new technique work?

The new technique involves growing nanoparticles doped with rare-earth ions and placing them on a mirror. By aligning a curved mirror on an optical fiber with a nanoparticle, a cavity is formed. This setup allows for the precise addressing and detection of single rare-earth ions within the nanoparticle, facilitating efficient light-matter interaction.

5. What are the potential applications of this technique?

This technique opens up possibilities for the fabrication of quantum devices and the advancement of quantum computing and communication technologies. By understanding and controlling individual rare-earth ions within nanoparticles, scientists can explore new avenues for processing quantum information and building more efficient quantum networks.

(Imvelaphi: ICFO)