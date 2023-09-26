Ubomi beSixeko

Ukutyhilwa kweTekhnoloji eNtsha kunye namandla e-AI

inzululwazi

I-Astrophotographer ibamba umbono omangalisayo weNyanga eNqabileyo eBlue Super phezu kwePortugal

ByURobert Andrew

Sep 26, 2023
I-Astrophotographer ibamba umbono omangalisayo weNyanga eNqabileyo eBlue Super phezu kwePortugal

Professional photographer Miguel Claro recently captured a breathtaking image of the Super Blue Moon on August 30, 2023, as it rose over Monsaraz castle at the Dark Sky Alqueva reserve in Portugal. Claro, known for his astrophotography, is a member of The World at Night and the official astrophotographer of the Dark Sky Alqueva Reserve.

Contrary to its name, the Blue Moon is not actually blue. It is defined as the second full moon in a month or the third of four full moons in a single season. On the other hand, a Supermoon occurs when the full moon coincides with the moon’s perigee, making it appear slightly larger and brighter than usual.

The Super Blue Moon of August 30th was a rare event that won’t occur again for several decades. According to NASA, the next Super Blue Moon will be in 2037.

For those interested in observing the moon, there are guides available for the best deals on binoculars and telescopes. Additionally, there are recommended cameras and lenses for astrophotography to help capture your own celestial images.

Miguel Claro’s work can be found on his website and his Instagram account, showcasing his spectacular images of the night sky.

If you have your own photos of the moon that you would like to share with Space.com’s readers, you can submit them along with your comments and location to [email protected].

Imithombo:
– Space.com (source article)

By URobert Andrew

Post enxulumene

inzululwazi

I-NASA ihlehlise ukuqaliswa kwe-Psyche Asteroid Mission ukuze iHlaziywe ukuCwangciswa kwe-Thruster

Sep 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha
inzululwazi

Ukufunyaniswa kweFossil yoFudo lwaseLwandle lwaMandulo iBonisa ulwazi kwimbali yendaleko

Sep 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia
inzululwazi

Ukuqonda iikuki kunye nemigaqo-nkqubo yabucala

Sep 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Uphose

inzululwazi

I-NASA ihlehlise ukuqaliswa kwe-Psyche Asteroid Mission ukuze iHlaziywe ukuCwangciswa kwe-Thruster

Sep 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
inzululwazi

Ukufunyaniswa kweFossil yoFudo lwaseLwandle lwaMandulo iBonisa ulwazi kwimbali yendaleko

Sep 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
inzululwazi

Ukuqonda iikuki kunye nemigaqo-nkqubo yabucala

Sep 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
inzululwazi

Izikhukula zoMlambo waMandulo kwiThafa laseGangetic zibonelela ngeeNgcaciso malunga nezikhukula zexesha elizayo

Sep 29, 2023 URobert Andrew 0 Comments