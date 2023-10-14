Ukuqonda okutsha kwiEvolution: Ulandelelwano lweGenome yeMbali yeSiqhamo seFly Specims

A groundbreaking study published in PLoS Biology has shed light on the evolution of the common fruit fly, Drosophila melanogaster, by analyzing genomes from historical specimens dating back 100 to 200 years. This research, made possible by advances in genome sequencing technology, offers a unique window into the adaptive and demographic changes experienced by the species during its settlement of northern Europe and the rapid expansion of human activity.

Unlike any previous study of its kind, this research delves into the genome-scale variation of a minute animal species, providing valuable insights into the evolutionary history of the fruit fly. By comparing contemporary genomes with those of historical museum specimens, scientists have uncovered an array of genetic changes that occurred over thousands of generations.

One significant finding of the study is the emergence of a gene called Cyp6g1, which confers resistance to the pesticide DDT. By comparing DNA from 1930s specimens with modern fruit flies, researchers discovered a marked increase in the frequency of this gene. Additionally, the study revealed that the gene Ahcy played a crucial role in the adaptation of 19th-century flies to the lower temperatures and shorter days of high-latitude environments.

The genome sequencing of museum specimens also challenged previous assumptions about certain genes. For example, the gene ChKov1, which was believed to be associated with pesticide resistance, was found to have originated long before the creation of relevant insecticides. Furthermore, this gene was found to confer resistance to the sigma virus, a discovery that dates back over 200 years.

These findings not only provide valuable insights into the genetic history of the common fruit fly but also showcase the potential of genome sequencing in studying long-dead organisms. Museum collections, in particular, hold vast opportunities for genetic investigation. With access to historical specimens, scientists can reveal hidden secrets of evolution and unravel the complex interactions between genes and environment.

Overall, this study highlights the power of genomic analysis and its potential to reshape our understanding of evolution. By uncovering the genetic changes that have occurred in the common fruit fly over the past two centuries, researchers gain valuable insights into the mechanisms of adaptation and the impact of human activity on genetic variation.

Isalathiso seJenali:

Shpak M, Ghanavi HR, Lange JD, Pool JE, Stensmyr MC (2023) Genomes from historical Drosophila melanogaster specimens illuminate adaptive and demographic changes across more than 200 years of evolution. PLoS Biol 21(10): e3002333. DOI: 10.1371/journal.pbio.3002333