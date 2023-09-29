Ukufunyaniswa kweFossil yoFudo lwaseLwandle lwaMandulo iBonisa ulwazi kwimbali yendaleko

A recent discovery by the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute has shed light on the evolutionary history of sea turtles. A team of scientists in Panama has unearthed the oldest fossil record of the Lepidochelys genus, which includes species such as the olive ridley and Kemp’s ridley. The fossil, a partially preserved carapace, was found in the Upper Miocene Chagres Formation of Panama.

This newly discovered fossil dates back approximately 6 million years to the Upper Miocene Epoch. During this time, the planet was experiencing a shift towards colder and drier conditions, with increasing ice buildup in the poles, declining sea levels, and reduced rainfall. By studying this ancient sea turtle, scientists hope to gain a better understanding of how these creatures adapted to changing environmental conditions.

One of the most significant findings from this discovery is the presence of DNA traces in the fossil bones of the sea turtle. Using a solution known as DAPI, scientists were able to identify preserved bone cells with nucleus-like features, indicating the existence of genetic material. This finding is particularly remarkable, as DNA preservation has only been previously reported in two dinosaur fossils.

The importance of these fossils extends beyond understanding the evolutionary history of sea turtles. They provide valuable insights into the biodiversity of the Caribbean region during the formation of the Isthmus of Panama. The Isthmus separated the Caribbean from the Pacific and connected North and South America. Additionally, the fossils offer clues about the preservation of soft tissues and possible original living matter, such as proteins and DNA. This emerging field of research, known as Molecular Paleontology, explores the ancient genetic material preserved in fossils.

The discovery of this ancient sea turtle fossil in Panama highlights the invaluable contribution of fossils found along the Caribbean coast. These findings are rewriting the history of marine vertebrates in the region and deepening our understanding of the evolution of life on Earth.

