Ubomi beSixeko

Ukutyhilwa kweTekhnoloji eNtsha kunye namandla e-AI

inzululwazi

Ukukhutshelwa kwamanzi aphantsi komhlaba kufunyenwe ukuchaphazela iGreat Barrier Reef

ByUVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 9, 2023
Ukukhutshelwa kwamanzi aphantsi komhlaba kufunyenwe ukuchaphazela iGreat Barrier Reef

A recent study conducted by scientists from Southern Cross University has revealed that the Great Barrier Reef is being significantly impacted by nitrogen and phosphorous entering the ecosystem through groundwater discharge. This discovery suggests that current preservation and restoration efforts may need to be approached from a new perspective.

Groundwater discharge refers to the release of water below the ocean’s waterline from sources like underground aquifers and the seafloor. Using natural tracers, the research team collected data from offshore transects, rivers, and coastal bores along the Queensland coast. The team found that groundwater discharge contributed 10-15 times more nutrients than river inputs, with nitrogen entering the Reef nearly twice as much through groundwater than river waters.

Previously, the majority of efforts to mitigate nutrient impacts on the Reef focused on outflow from river systems. However, this study highlights the need to consider the long-term storage of nutrients in groundwater, which can be discharged into coastal waters over decades. Harmful effects such as algal blooms, crown-of-thorns starfish outbreaks, and fish diseases have been linked to excessive nutrient levels.

This research emphasizes the importance of understanding and managing nutrient sources to protect the Great Barrier Reef. Strategic shifts in management approaches are necessary to safeguard the Reef for future generations. Efforts must focus on reducing nutrient inputs from both groundwater and river sources.

The study was funded by the Australian Research Council, the Herman Slade Foundation, and the Great Barrier Reef Foundation. By shedding light on the complex nutrient dynamics within the ecosystem, this research contributes to the ongoing conservation and restoration efforts for the Great Barrier Reef.

Imithombo:
– Environmental Science & Technology: “Submarine Groundwater Discharge Exceeds River Inputs as a Source of Nutrients to the Great Barrier Reef” by Douglas R. Tait, Isaac R. Santos, Sèbastien Lamontagne, James Z. Sippo, Ashley McMahon, Luke C. Jeffrey, and Damien T. Maher
– IYunivesithi yaseSouthern Cross

By UVicky Stavropoulou

Post enxulumene

inzululwazi

Izaqhwithi zeSolar: Usongelo kwiTekhnoloji yale mihla kunye neziseko zophuhliso

Oct 12, 2023 UVicky Stavropoulou
inzululwazi

Izangqa zeMithi yaMandulo zityhila iNkanyamba yeSolar etshabalalisayo enokuthi ichaphazele impucuko namhlanje

Oct 12, 2023 URobert Andrew
inzululwazi

I-NASA ye-Ingenuity Mars Helicopter ibeka iRekhodi eNtsha yesantya kwi-Flight ye-62nd

Oct 12, 2023 UVicky Stavropoulou

Uphose

inzululwazi

Izaqhwithi zeSolar: Usongelo kwiTekhnoloji yale mihla kunye neziseko zophuhliso

Oct 12, 2023 UVicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
inzululwazi

Izangqa zeMithi yaMandulo zityhila iNkanyamba yeSolar etshabalalisayo enokuthi ichaphazele impucuko namhlanje

Oct 12, 2023 URobert Andrew 0 Comments
inzululwazi

I-NASA ye-Ingenuity Mars Helicopter ibeka iRekhodi eNtsha yesantya kwi-Flight ye-62nd

Oct 12, 2023 UVicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
inzululwazi

Izazinzulu zifumana amanzi amaninzi kunye neCarbon kwiSampuli yeAsteroid, iTheory yeNkxaso yeMvelaphi yoBomi

Oct 12, 2023 URobert Andrew 0 Comments