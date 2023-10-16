Ubomi beSixeko

Ukutyhilwa kweTekhnoloji eNtsha kunye namandla e-AI

inzululwazi

Ukubaluleka kokwandiswa kweZikhokelo zoKhuseleko lwePlanethi

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 16, 2023
Ukubaluleka kokwandiswa kweZikhokelo zoKhuseleko lwePlanethi

A group of scientists is calling for an extension of international guidelines to prevent not only the biological contamination of extraterrestrial surfaces but also the contamination by chemicals and materials. Currently, measures are taken to sterilize spacecraft heading to Mars and to ensure they do not carry any microbes. However, less attention is given to the potential threat posed by chemicals and materials that are brought to the planet. The debris from previous missions, which includes ropes, heat shields, and parachutes, is also scattered across the Martian surface.

The concern is that these materials may contain hazardous chemicals that could harm any potential life on Mars. To address this issue, an opinion paper published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences suggests conducting a comprehensive risk assessment of the materials and chemicals destined for Mars. This would help in understanding the associated risks and enable the development of robust planetary protection guidelines.

The authors emphasize the need to recognize Mars as belonging to the Martians, including microorganisms, and to avoid unintentionally compromising the search for life on the planet. They believe that by expanding the guidelines to include contamination by chemicals and materials, scientists can collectively safeguard against potential harm to Mars’ environment.

This approach offers a unique opportunity to establish a new standard for interplanetary missions and emphasizes the importance of collaboration between the environmental chemistry, astrobiology, and planetary protection communities. By working together, they can establish protocols to protect both Earth and Mars and ensure the integrity of future explorations.

Imithombo: Iinkqubo zeNational Academy of Sciences

By Gabriel Botha

Post enxulumene

inzululwazi

Ukuvuselela iNguqulelo yoKhuseleko loMlilo: Iqela le-Sparx Holdings lisondele ekugqityweni kweNkqubo yeSmart Sprinkler

Oct 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia
inzululwazi

Imvelaphi kunye nokubaluleka kweBhaso leNobel

Oct 18, 2023 URobert Andrew
inzululwazi

UbuChwepheshe boBugcisa bonyusa iMikroskopu ngaphaya kwemida yesiNtu

Oct 18, 2023 UVicky Stavropoulou

Uphose

inzululwazi

Ukuvuselela iNguqulelo yoKhuseleko loMlilo: Iqela le-Sparx Holdings lisondele ekugqityweni kweNkqubo yeSmart Sprinkler

Oct 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
inzululwazi

Imvelaphi kunye nokubaluleka kweBhaso leNobel

Oct 18, 2023 URobert Andrew 0 Comments
inzululwazi

UbuChwepheshe boBugcisa bonyusa iMikroskopu ngaphaya kwemida yesiNtu

Oct 18, 2023 UVicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
inzululwazi

Intshayelelo yeeKuki kunye nokubaluleka kwazo kwiWebhusayithi eSebenzayo

Oct 18, 2023 UVicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments