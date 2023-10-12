Ubomi beSixeko

Ngo-Okthobha 2023 ukuzisa iMisitho eNqabileyo yeNkwenkwezi: ukuSithwa kweLanga kunye neNyanga

ByURobert Andrew

Oct 12, 2023
Space enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating two rare celestial events scheduled for October 2023. First, on October 14, there will be a partial solar eclipse, also known as a ‘ring of fire’ eclipse, visible across most of the Americas for the first time since 2012. The eclipse will move from the Oregon coast to the Gulf of Mexico, providing millions of people in the Western Hemisphere with the opportunity to witness this awe-inspiring phenomenon. During this eclipse, the Moon will form a concentric circle, leaving the uncovered rim of the Sun exposed, resembling a ring of fire. Specialized eye protection is necessary when observing this kind of solar eclipse.

Although the ring of fire solar eclipse will not be visible from India, interested individuals from around the world can watch it via the official NASA broadcast available on their YouTube channel. The eclipse will begin in Oregon and conclude in Texas. NASA has provided a ‘notify me’ option on their YouTube channel for users who wish to receive alerts about the live telecast. The solar eclipse is set to begin at 11:29 pm IST on October 14, 2023, and end at 11:34 pm on the same day.

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon is at or near its furthest point from Earth and passes in front of the Sun. Because the Moon appears smaller than the Sun due to its distance from Earth, it does not completely cover the Sun, resulting in a ring-like appearance during an annular solar eclipse.

Furthermore, a lunar eclipse is slated to take place on October 28, 2023. Lunar eclipses occur when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, causing the Earth’s shadow to be cast on the Moon’s surface. These mesmerizing events only occur during a full moon. The upcoming lunar eclipse will be visible from various regions, including Asia, Russia, Africa, the Americas, Europe, Antarctica, and Oceania.

In New Delhi, the lunar eclipse can be observed in the southwestern sky with the Moon positioned 62 degrees above the horizon. The maximum point of the eclipse in India is expected to occur at 1:45 am, during which 12% of the lunar surface will be in shadow.

These rare astronomical events provide an excellent opportunity for individuals across the globe to witness and appreciate the beauty of our universe.

Imithombo:
-NASA
– LiveMint

