Ukwaphula iMida yokuFudumeza kweHlabathi kunokuKhokelela ekuNyibilikeni kwe-Ice Sheet yaseGreenland kunye nokuNyula kwamaNqanaba oLwandle

A new study has found that exceeding the global warming limits set by the world’s climate goals could result in the melting of Greenland’s ice sheet, leading to a rise in sea levels of over one meter. The research, conducted by an international team of scientists, highlights the importance of reversing warming trends and bringing temperatures back to safer levels to prevent the collapse of the ice sheet.

Greenland’s ice sheet, the second-largest in the world after Antarctica, has already contributed more than 20% to the observed rise in sea levels since 2002. Rising sea levels present a significant threat to coastal and island communities, impacting millions of people and posing the risk of submerging entire nations and cities.

The study, published in the journal Nature, used two models to simulate the response of Greenland’s ice sheet to future temperature increases over various timescales. The researchers identified a critical range of global average temperatures, between 1.7 and 2.3 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, which if reached, could trigger abrupt ice sheet losses. This tipping point could result in the near-complete melting of the Greenland ice sheet over hundreds or thousands of years, raising sea levels by seven meters.

However, the study also offers hope, suggesting that if temperature increases are quickly rolled back to the Paris Agreement limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius, the worst-case scenario could be avoided. Reversing the current warming trend by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and implementing carbon capture technologies or reforestation efforts could prevent the ice sheet from tipping.

The researchers emphasized that returning temperatures to below the “safe” threshold would be challenging and urged immediate action rather than relying on future technologies. The study also highlighted the potential for other tipping points in the Earth system, such as rainforests and ocean current systems, to be breached sooner than anticipated.

As world leaders prepare for the upcoming U.N. talks on climate change, the study serves as a reminder of the urgent need to address planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions and implement measures to adapt to the impacts of climate change. The researchers caution that technologies capable of reducing temperatures on a large scale may not currently exist, emphasizing the importance of taking action now to keep temperatures within a safe range.

