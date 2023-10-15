Ubomi beSixeko

Ukutyhilwa kweTekhnoloji eNtsha kunye namandla e-AI

inzululwazi

Reverse pH-Dependent Fluorescent Proteins: A Tool for Real-Time Visualization of Interfacial Proton Dynamics

ByURobert Andrew

Oct 15, 2023
Reverse pH-Dependent Fluorescent Proteins: A Tool for Real-Time Visualization of Interfacial Proton Dynamics

Reverse pH-dependent fluorescent proteins are a unique type of fluorescent protein in which the protonation state of the chromophore depends inversely on pH. This means that at high pH, the chromophore is protonated, while at low pH, it is deprotonated. This reverse pH dependence is maintained even when the proteins are immobilized at the interface between solution and metal. However, their responses to the hydrogen evolution reaction (HER) at the interface are not reversed.

In a study, researchers used this unique aspect of reverse pH-dependent fluorescent proteins to perform scanning-less, real-time visualization of interfacial proton dynamics during HER. They used a red fluorescence protein called dKeima, which exhibits reverse pH dependency. By using dKeima, the researchers were able to discriminate the HER-driven deprotonation effect from the solution pH effect.

The researchers found that the proton depletion pattern depended on the electrode configuration in composite structures with a catalyst. They also observed propagations of optical signals, which seemed to reflect long-range proton hopping confined to the metal-solution interface. This suggests that reverse pH-dependent fluorescent proteins can be used as a tool for spatiotemporal analysis of interfacial proton dynamics.

This research is expected to contribute to a better understanding of the HER process and ultimately to the safe and efficient production of molecular hydrogen.

Umthombo: Akukho mthombo uchaziweyo.

By URobert Andrew

Post enxulumene

inzululwazi

I-NASA ibamba umfanekiso weentsalela ze-Stellar Explosion

Oct 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha
inzululwazi

Ikamva lokuPhila kwaNgaphandle: Ukuyila iiNdawo zokuHlala eziNtuthuzelo kunye neMpilo-ntle

Oct 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha
inzululwazi

IiCrystals zeQuartz ezibonwe kwi-atmosphere ye-Exoplanet

Oct 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Uphose

inzululwazi

I-NASA ibamba umfanekiso weentsalela ze-Stellar Explosion

Oct 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
inzululwazi

Ikamva lokuPhila kwaNgaphandle: Ukuyila iiNdawo zokuHlala eziNtuthuzelo kunye neMpilo-ntle

Oct 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
inzululwazi

IiCrystals zeQuartz ezibonwe kwi-atmosphere ye-Exoplanet

Oct 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
inzululwazi

Isaqhwithi seSolar Soyikisa uMhlaba njengeNdlela yokuKhutshwa kweMisa yeCoronial

Oct 18, 2023 UVicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments