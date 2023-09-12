Ubomi beSixeko

Ukutyhilwa kweTekhnoloji eNtsha kunye namandla e-AI

inzululwazi

Isixhobo se-Optical sinikezela ngokuPheliseka kwePathogen ngokuKhuselekileyo kuMphezulu

ByUVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 12, 2023
Isixhobo se-Optical sinikezela ngokuPheliseka kwePathogen ngokuKhuselekileyo kuMphezulu

Researchers from Osaka University have developed an optical device using aluminum nitride that can generate deep-ultraviolet (UV) light to effectively eliminate pathogens on surfaces. The device operates using a process called “second harmonic generation,” which combines two photons of visible light to create a single photon with twice the energy and frequency in the deep-UV range.

Most transparent materials do not allow photons to interact with each other, but the nonlinear properties of aluminum nitride enable the efficient occurrence of second harmonic generation in a waveguide less than one micron wide. The researchers utilized precise crystal orientation control, borrowing techniques from semiconductor processing, to fabricate the device and generate deep-UV light within a narrow range that can kill germs while being mostly safe for humans.

Unlike traditional methods that rely on excimer lamps or LEDs emitting deep-UV light directly, this new device offers improved efficiency and longer lifetimes. It addresses the concern of exposing human cells to harmful UV light wavelengths. The researchers aim to further develop and refine the technology to create compact and energy-efficient commercial devices for deep-UV disinfection.

This breakthrough offers promising potential in combatting the spread of disease-causing pathogens, especially in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. By providing a safe and effective means of surface disinfection, this optical device may contribute to creating cleaner and healthier environments.

Source: Osaka University

By UVicky Stavropoulou

Post enxulumene

inzululwazi

Amandla Omhlaba Okuxhasa Imibutho Yabantu Esesichengeni sokutsiba imida yeeplanethi

Sep 15, 2023 UVicky Stavropoulou
inzululwazi

Indlela yokuQaliswa: Ukufezekisa iMilestones ePhambili kwi-Carbon Mapper Coalition

Sep 15, 2023 UVicky Stavropoulou
inzululwazi

I-Astrophotographer iLuhlu olufutshane loMfoti woNyaka we-Astronomy

Sep 15, 2023 URobert Andrew

Uphose

Technology

I-WhatsApp iyazikhanyela iiNgxelo zokuQalisa iiNtengiso, yazisa iSitishi se-WhatsApp

Sep 15, 2023 UVicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Abanini bemoto yakwaVolvo kunye nePolestar ukusasaza umxholo xa uPakiwe okanye utshaja

Sep 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

I-Bose ityhila umgca omtsha we-Ultra wee-headphone ze-QuietComfort

Sep 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
iindaba

ICyberpunk 2077

Sep 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments