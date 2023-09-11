Ubomi beSixeko

Ukutyhilwa kweTekhnoloji eNtsha kunye namandla e-AI

inzululwazi

IiJets ezinkulu ezinqabileyo zoMbane zibanjwe ngaphezulu kwePuerto Rico

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 11, 2023
IiJets ezinkulu ezinqabileyo zoMbane zibanjwe ngaphezulu kwePuerto Rico

A photographer documenting a tropical storm in Puerto Rico has captured the rare occurrence of gigantic jets of lightning shooting upward from the clouds. The phenomenon, confirmed by science only recently, is extremely rare, with such jets occurring only 1,000 times a year.

Gigantic jets of lightning are significantly more powerful than regular lightning bolts, being 50 times stronger. They are identifiable by their red color since they make contact with the Earth’s ionosphere, located 50 to 400 miles above sea level. Most of these jets occur during thunderstorms above the open ocean.

The photographer, Frankie Lucena, used two cameras to capture the breathtaking event: a black and white Watec 902HU camera with high light sensitivity, and a Sony A7s astrophotography mirrorless camera known for its excellent performance in low-light conditions. He managed to capture the jets while documenting a tropical storm that later developed into Hurricane Franklin.

This is not the first time Lucena has recorded such gigantic jets. In 2017, using the Gemini Cloudcam mounted on the Mauna Kea Observatory in Hawaii, he noticed and captured these jets. During that occurrence, he also observed rare ripples appearing in the sky above the storm, which he identified as “gravity waves.”

Scientists are still unsure why gigantic jets shoot upward instead of downward, like regular lightning bolts. It is believed that some kind of blockage may be preventing the lightning from exiting the bottom of the cloud, but further research is needed to confirm this hypothesis.

The International Space Station (ISS) has also provided valuable footage of gigantic jets, allowing scientists to gain a new perspective on the electrical activity that occurs above tropical thunderstorms.

Frankie Lucena’s work can be found on various platforms, including his website, YouTube, Instagram, and Flickr.

Imithombo:

-*Daily Mail*

-*SpaceWeather*

-*Live Science*

-*YouTube*

-*Instagram*

-*Flickr*

By Gabriel Botha

Post enxulumene

inzululwazi

Amandla Omhlaba Okuxhasa Imibutho Yabantu Esesichengeni sokutsiba imida yeeplanethi

Sep 15, 2023 UVicky Stavropoulou
inzululwazi

Indlela yokuQaliswa: Ukufezekisa iMilestones ePhambili kwi-Carbon Mapper Coalition

Sep 15, 2023 UVicky Stavropoulou
inzululwazi

I-Astrophotographer iLuhlu olufutshane loMfoti woNyaka we-Astronomy

Sep 15, 2023 URobert Andrew

Uphose

Technology

I-Bose ityhila umgca omtsha we-Ultra wee-headphone ze-QuietComfort

Sep 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
iindaba

ICyberpunk 2077

Sep 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Iphepha likaMario: Umnyango Weminyaka Eliwaka woTshintsho lweNintendo: uPhuculo oluBonakalayo ngeXabiso?

Sep 15, 2023 UVicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

I-Apple yazisa iCarbon-Neutral Apple Watch Series 9 ukuNciphisa iMpembelelo yokuSingqongileyo

Sep 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments