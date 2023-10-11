Are you an amateur astronomer looking to start your stargazing journey? Look no further. Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023 brings you an incredible discount on the Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ telescope, a fantastic option for absolute beginners. With a 33% off deal, this telescope is now available at one of the lowest prices we’ve seen, making it a great budget-friendly choice.

The Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ telescope is an achromatic refractor telescope ideal for observing the moon and planets. It boasts a 70mm aperture and comes with essential accessories, including a red dot finder, two eyepieces, and an adjustable tripod. This telescope offers excellent value for money, particularly for beginners or those looking to inspire budding astronomers.

With a focal length of 900mm and a 70mm objective lens diameter, the Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ telescope allows for clear views of the night sky in a compact and user-friendly design. The two included eyepieces enable magnification of up to 90x, while the built-in star pointer and panhandle make locating and tracking targets much easier.

If you’re considering purchasing this telescope or exploring more stargazing options, we have comprehensive guides on the best telescopes and telescope deals.

It’s important to note that the Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ telescope may not be suitable for deep space viewing or experienced astronomers seeking more powerful models. For those looking for alternative options, we recommend exploring the Celestron StarSense LT 114AZ or the Celestron AstroMaster 102AZ, which offer different features and capabilities within a similar price range.

Don’t miss out on this incredible deal during Amazon Prime Day 2023. Visit our Amazon Prime Day hub for a roundup of the best discounts and deals on telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, LEGO, and more.

