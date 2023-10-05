Ubomi beSixeko

Ukutyhilwa kweTekhnoloji eNtsha kunye namandla e-AI

inzululwazi

Iinkwenkwezi Ezidala Zibonisa ukunqongophala kweeJupiters ezishushu

ByURobert Andrew

Oct 5, 2023
Iinkwenkwezi Ezidala Zibonisa ukunqongophala kweeJupiters ezishushu

Researchers have discovered that hot Jupiters, gas giants that orbit their star in a matter of days, are not common around older sun-like stars. The study, which analyzed a sample of 382 sun-like stars, found that younger stars were more likely to have hot Jupiters than older stars. The researchers created a Bayesian model based on their sample and found that the occurrence rate of hot Jupiters decreases around the midlife of the star, suggesting that their orbits destabilize over time, leading them to be consumed by their star.

This finding helps explain why our solar system does not have a hot Jupiter. While hot Jupiters are common overall, they are rare around middle-aged stars like our sun. The study also highlights the uniqueness of our solar system, as sun-like stars are relatively rare in the universe, and most planets orbit red dwarf stars.

The research has shed light on the types of exoplanets found in different stellar systems. As our understanding of planetary systems expands, we may discover more star systems similar to ours, which will help us better understand the wide variety of planets that exist.

Umthombo: Universe Namhlanje

By URobert Andrew

Post enxulumene

inzululwazi

IMishini ye-Aditya ye-L1 kumzila wokuFikelela kwindawo ye-L1 ngeentsuku ezili-18: USihlalo we-ISRO

Oct 8, 2023 URobert Andrew
inzululwazi

I-DLR Yakha iBhedi yoVavanyo ye-Martian kunye ne-Lunar Exploration Bots

Oct 8, 2023 URobert Andrew
inzululwazi

Uphando Olutsha lucebisa ukuba abantu babehlala kumazwe aseMelika Ngaphambili Kunokuba Bekucingwa Ngaphambili

Oct 8, 2023 URobert Andrew

Uphose

inzululwazi

IMishini ye-Aditya ye-L1 kumzila wokuFikelela kwindawo ye-L1 ngeentsuku ezili-18: USihlalo we-ISRO

Oct 8, 2023 URobert Andrew 0 Comments
inzululwazi

I-DLR Yakha iBhedi yoVavanyo ye-Martian kunye ne-Lunar Exploration Bots

Oct 8, 2023 URobert Andrew 0 Comments
inzululwazi

Uphando Olutsha lucebisa ukuba abantu babehlala kumazwe aseMelika Ngaphambili Kunokuba Bekucingwa Ngaphambili

Oct 8, 2023 URobert Andrew 0 Comments
inzululwazi

Umtsalane weDraconid Meteor Shower ukukhanyisela iSibhakabhaka kule Weekend yoMbulelo eOntario

Oct 8, 2023 UVicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments