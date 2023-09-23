NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Spacecraft to Deliver First-Ever Asteroid Sample to Earth

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft is set to pass by Earth this weekend, bringing with it a sample collected from the asteroid Bennu. This historic mission marks the first time NASA has attempted to bring back material from an asteroid. Launched in 2016, OSIRIS-REx reached Bennu in 2018, where it used its vacuum stick to collect dust and pebbles from the asteroid’s surface.

The spacecraft is scheduled to drop off the sample on September 24, 2023, at around 7:30 pm IST. The capsule containing the sample will be released from an altitude of 100,000 kilometers and will land in the Utah desert in the United States. The release command will be sent from Lockheed Martin’s control center in Colorado.

Once the sample is deemed safe, it will be taken to a temporary clean lab at NASA’s Johnson Space Flight Center in Houston, where it will be cataloged and analyzed for two years, from late 2023 until 2025. Approximately 75% of the Bennu sample will be preserved for future research.

After the analysis, the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft will be renamed OSIRIS-APEX and will journey to the near-Earth asteroid Apophis, settling into orbit around the space rock by 2029.

Asteroid Bennu is a small object measuring 500 meters in diameter and orbits the Sun every six years. It is believed to be a remnant of a much larger space rock. While there is a small chance it could collide with Earth in 2182, the mission’s objective is to study Bennu’s composition and better understand the state and composition of matter in the early solar system.

This extraordinary mission highlights the remarkable capabilities of NASA and pushes the boundaries of space exploration. The sample return from Bennu will provide invaluable insights into our solar system’s history and pave the way for future scientific endeavors.

Imithombo:

-NASA