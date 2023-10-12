Ubomi beSixeko

Ukutyhilwa kweTekhnoloji eNtsha kunye namandla e-AI

inzululwazi

Uhambo lweNASA oluya kwi-Metal-Rich Asteroid

ByUVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 12, 2023
Uhambo lweNASA oluya kwi-Metal-Rich Asteroid

isishwankathelo:

NASA is preparing to launch a probe to explore Psyche, an object located 2.2 billion miles away that may provide valuable insights into the composition and interior of planets like Earth. This metal-rich asteroid, which could be the remnants of a small planet or a previously unknown celestial body, presents a unique opportunity for scientists to examine a world with a metal surface. The probe will be launched from Kennedy Space Center aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, with a backup window available if weather conditions are not favorable. Upon reaching Psyche in July 2029, the probe will deploy advanced instruments to study the asteroid’s magnetic field, chemical composition, minerals, and topography. The mission will also showcase technological advancements, including next-generation laser-based communications and the use of a special propulsion system called “Hall-effect thrusters” that utilizes solar panel energy to create electric and magnetic fields. By avoiding the need for large amounts of chemical fuel, this system enables continuous acceleration in space. Psyche’s irregular shape and composition, estimated to be up to 60% metal and the remainder rock, make it an intriguing destination for scientific exploration.

Imithombo:
– NASA set to journey to a metal-rich asteroid (2023, October 12), retrieved 12 October 2023 from Phys.org

By UVicky Stavropoulou

Post enxulumene

inzululwazi

Izandi Ngaphantsi Kweenyawo Zethu: Ukuzinza Kwelitye Kutyhilwe Ngeepateni zeAcoustic

Oct 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia
inzululwazi

URyuzo Yanagimachi, uvulindlela woPhando lokuchuma, Usweleke eneminyaka engama-95

Oct 15, 2023 URobert Andrew
inzululwazi

I-India's First Solar Mission yase-Indiya i-Aditya-L1 yokuFikelela kwindawo yaseLagrange ngoJanyuwari

Oct 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Uphose

inzululwazi

Izandi Ngaphantsi Kweenyawo Zethu: Ukuzinza Kwelitye Kutyhilwe Ngeepateni zeAcoustic

Oct 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
inzululwazi

URyuzo Yanagimachi, uvulindlela woPhando lokuchuma, Usweleke eneminyaka engama-95

Oct 15, 2023 URobert Andrew 0 Comments
inzululwazi

I-India's First Solar Mission yase-Indiya i-Aditya-L1 yokuFikelela kwindawo yaseLagrange ngoJanyuwari

Oct 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
inzululwazi

Isazi ngeenkwenkwezi esiselula Samkela umlingo weSolar Eclipse

Oct 15, 2023 UVicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments