I-NASA ixhasa iProjekthi yezigidi ezingama-60 zeedola ukuze kwakhiwe iNdlu eNyangeni ngo-2040

NASA has awarded a $60 million contract to an Austin-based construction firm to build a house on the moon by 2040. The innovative project involves the use of a large-scale 3D printer that will utilize lunar concrete made from rocks and moon dust to construct the foundation of the lunar abode. In collaboration with academic institutions and private enterprises, NASA is working on designing essential components such as doors, tiles, and furnishings for the moon dwelling. Additionally, the blueprint also includes plans for establishing a base on Mars in order to accommodate future residents.

The project is still in its early stages, with conceptual designs from 2022 providing a glimpse of the potential appearance of the lunar house. However, these designs are expected to evolve over time. The cost for civilians seeking a lunar retreat has not been disclosed by NASA at this time.

The construction firm, ICON, is known for its expertise in 3D printing. Using their proprietary system, The Vulcan, they are able to print opulent homes layer by layer. The printer utilizes a mixture of cement, sand, and water as its filament, similar to a dense ink. Structural elements such as walls and roofs are printed separately and later assembled. Remarkably, this method can complete properties in just 48 hours.

Since its establishment in 2018, ICON has successfully 3D printed over 100 homes in Austin. The rapid execution of this innovative construction method has sparked interest as a potential solution to the housing crisis in the United States.

NASA sees 3D-printed habitats as a crucial aspect of its lunar ambitions. The agency aims to establish a sustainable human presence on the moon, with people living and working there continuously. ICON is focused on enhancing the infrastructure of the lunar house to withstand thermal challenges, radiation, and micrometeorite threats.

Before the 3D printer can be deployed, NASA will need to establish landing zones for rockets on the moon. These landing pads must be situated at a safe distance from the lunar dwellings to minimize the effects of lunar dust during rocket operations.

ICON plans to assess the printer’s performance at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in February, specifically testing its adaptability to the vacuum and radiation conditions of space. The timeline for the project will depend on NASA’s progress in setting up lunar landing zones. The space agency is currently preparing for the Artemis mission, which aims to send astronauts to the moon’s orbit in 2024, followed by landing missions in 2025 or 2026.

