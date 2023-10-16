Iimfihlakalo zePsyche, iAsteroid eSityebi kwiMetal

NASA’s recent launch of its mission to Psyche, an asteroid located in the Main Asteroid Belt, has piqued the curiosity of scientists. Psyche, first discovered in 1852, is believed to be composed mainly of iron, nickel, and silicates. It may even be the exposed core of an ancient planetesimal.

With the help of Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory’s Gamma Ray and Neutron Spectrometer, the spacecraft aims to detect the chemical elements present on Psyche’s surface with high precision. Scientists hope to uncover whether Psyche was once a planetary core with an active dynamo, which generates a magnetic field.

Upon the spacecraft’s arrival in August 2029, it will orbit Psyche at a distance of about 700 km for two years. During this time, its instruments will map the surface and search for evidence of an ancient magnetic field.

According to Thomas Prettyman, a co-investigator at the Planetary Science Institute, core formation requires heat and melting, with dense metal phases separating from silicates and sinking towards the center of the body. Psyche’s internal heat source is likely the decay of short-lived radioisotopes produced by nearby supernovae. As these isotopes decayed, Psyche cooled and formed a core, mantle, and crust. The outer layers of silicate might have been stripped away by impacts, potentially revealing the core even while it was partially molten.

To study the elemental composition on Psyche’s surface, the Gamma Ray and Neutron Spectrometer analyzes energy emissions from cosmic rays and high-energy particles. The emitted neutrons and gamma rays can indicate the presence of specific elements. Germanium, a dense element, is used in the spectrometer to detect the gamma rays that stop within it. This stopping energy creates an electrical signal that can be measured with precision electronics.

The detection of high iron and nickel abundances could suggest a core-like origin for Psyche. The presence of sulfur would imply interesting volcanism. Additionally, by studying Psyche’s magnetic field, scientists can gain insight into its history. If heat-driven circulation of conductive liquid metal occurred within the core, a strong magnetic field could have been generated. The spacecraft’s magnetometer will search for evidence of this dynamo.

The collection of primary science data will commence in 2030 when the spacecraft reaches a low-altitude orbit around Psyche. By then, scientists hope to have a comprehensive understanding of Psyche’s composition. The mission has generated excitement among scientists, as this metal-rich asteroid holds many unknowns. The surface of Psyche, with its potential impact craters and metal lava flows, is expected to be a captivating sight.

Overall, the study of Psyche has the potential to offer valuable insights into the early history of our solar system and the processes that led to the formation of celestial bodies.

Imithombo:

– NASA’s Mission to Psyche: Unveiling a Metal World: https://www.nasa.gov/feature/nasa-s-mission-to-psyche-unveiling-a-m

– Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory’s Website: https://www.jhuapl.edu/

– Planetary Science Institute: https://www.psi.edu/