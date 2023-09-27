Ubomi beSixeko

Usomajukujuku weNASA kunye neRussian Cosmonauts Babuyela eMhlabeni emva koMsebenzi weSithuba soNyaka omde

By URobert Andrew

Sep 27, 2023
Usomajukujuku weNASA kunye neRussian Cosmonauts Babuyela eMhlabeni emva koMsebenzi weSithuba soNyaka omde

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, along with two Russian cosmonauts, successfully returned to Earth on Wednesday after spending over a year in space. Rubio’s extended stay set a new record for the longest U.S. spaceflight.

Originally planned as a 180-day mission, the trio’s stay on the International Space Station (ISS) was extended to 371 days due to unforeseen circumstances. Their original Soyuz capsule was damaged by space debris, resulting in the loss of coolant and overheating concerns. As a result, the replacement Soyuz capsule, which was launched in February, was used for their return to Earth.

Rubio’s record-breaking spaceflight exceeded the previous U.S. endurance record set by Mark Vande Hei. However, Russia holds the overall record with a duration of 437 days.

During their time in space, the astronauts logged 157 million miles and circumnavigated the Earth nearly 6,000 times. Rubio, who is an Army doctor and helicopter pilot, expressed the emotional difficulty of being away from his family for such a long period. He missed important milestones, including his oldest child completing her first year at the U.S. Naval Academy.

Upon their return, Rubio and his fellow crew members were commended by the space station’s new commander, Denmark’s Andreas Mogensen, for their dedication and perseverance. Rubio emphasized that hugging his wife and children was his top priority now that he was back on Earth.

While Rubio currently holds the record for the longest U.S. spaceflight, NASA has no immediate plans for more yearlong missions. The successful return of the crew marks a significant achievement in space exploration and highlights the challenges faced by astronauts during extended stays in space.

By URobert Andrew

