ByURobert Andrew

Sep 26, 2023
Abasebenzi beSikhululo seSithuba baBuyela eMhlabeni emva koNyaka woKwaphula iRekhodi kwi-Orbit

Outgoing space station commander Sergei Prokopyev and his two Soyuz crewmates, co-pilot Dmitri Petelin and NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, have completed their year-long mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), marking the longest flight in U.S. space history. Originally slated for a six-month stay, the trio’s mission was extended due to a coolant leak on their original Soyuz spacecraft. They were joined by a replacement crew in February to ensure the Russian crew-rotation schedule remained on track.

On Wednesday, the crew successfully undocked from the ISS and made their descent back to Earth. The Soyuz crew module, equipped with a large parachute, landed near the town of Dzhezkazgan in Kazakhstan, more than a year after they initially arrived at the ISS.

During a change-of-command ceremony, the outgoing commander, Prokopyev, handed over control of the ISS to European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen. Mogensen praised the crew for their resilience, professionalism, and dedication throughout their extended mission. He thanked them for their hard work in maintaining the station and setting up the next expedition for success.

The returning crew members are being replaced by a new set of astronauts, including NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara, who arrived at the ISS in mid-September. The successful completion of this mission brings the total time in space for Prokopyev to 568 days over his two flights.

While this mission sets a new record for the longest U.S. spaceflight, it falls short of the overall record held by cosmonaut Valery Polyakov, who spent 438 days aboard the Russian Mir space station in 1994-1995. Prokopyev, Petelin, and Rubio now rank third on the list, behind retired cosmonaut Sergei Avdeyev.

By URobert Andrew

