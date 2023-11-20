Exploring Microbiome Development in Sea Anemones

Sea anemones, like all living organisms, rely on a community of microorganisms known as the microbiome for their survival. Researchers from Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf (HHU) and Kiel University (CAU) have conducted a study using the sea anemone Nematostella vectenis to better understand how the microbiome develops in conjunction with the host.

The microbiome is composed of various microorganisms such as bacteria, fungi, and viruses that play crucial roles in processes such as metabolism and immune defense. Without a well-balanced microbiome, organisms would struggle to absorb essential nutrients and maintain overall health.

The team focused on understanding the changes in the composition and ratio of microorganisms in Nematostella vectenis as it progresses through different stages of its life cycle. They found that during the early stages of life, the host organism primarily controls the bacterial community. However, as development continues, bacteria-bacteria interactions become more dominant in shaping the microbiome.

To study this phenomenon, the researchers conducted an experiment where they recolonized adult Nematostella polyps with bacterial communities corresponding to larvae, juvenile animals, and adult polyps. They observed that only the initial colonizers, representing bacteria from the youngest animals, successfully established themselves in the adult polyps. Older bacteria strains had difficulty colonizing and becoming established.

The team concluded that the host, likely through its innate immune system, controls the composition of the initial colonizers. However, after this point, the microbiome’s development is primarily governed by the bacteria themselves.

The researchers also investigated the metabolic networks of the bacteria, specifically how different strains are connected and influence each other. They found that the degradation of the polysaccharide chitin plays a central role for the initial colonizers. Nematostella can produce chitin, even though it does not require it for structural development like insects. This finding suggests that chitin is involved in the sea anemone’s microbiome.

Understanding microbiome development in sea anemones has implications beyond marine biology. The findings may have relevance in medical research, particularly regarding the establishment of a functional microbiome in newborn babies. Proper colonization with beneficial microbes during the early stages of development is essential for training the adaptive immune system and preventing immune system and metabolic disorders.

While further research is needed, these insights into microbiome development in sea anemones provide valuable knowledge that can be applied to various fields, from ecological studies to human health.

Imibuzo ebuzwa rhoqo (FAQ)

Q: What is a microbiome?



A: The microbiome refers to the community of microorganisms that live in and on a host organism, such as bacteria, fungi, and viruses.

Q: Why is the microbiome important?



A: The microbiome plays vital roles in various aspects of an organism’s life, including metabolism, immune defense, and nutrient absorption.

Q: How does the microbiome develop?



A: The microbiome develops alongside the host organism. In the case of sea anemones, the host organism, particularly its innate immune system, influences the composition of the microbiome’s initial colonizers. Subsequent development is governed by interactions among the bacteria themselves.

Q: What is the significance of chitin in the sea anemone’s microbiome?



A: Chitin, a polysaccharide, appears to play a central role in the microbiome development of sea anemones. Although sea anemones do not require chitin for structural development, its involvement suggests its importance in shaping the microbiome.

Q: How does this research relate to human health?



A: Understanding microbiome development in sea anemones provides insights into the establishment of a functional microbiome in newborn babies. Proper colonization with beneficial microbes early in life is crucial for immune system training and preventing immune and metabolic disorders.