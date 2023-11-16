NASA’s upcoming SPHEREx mission is set to revolutionize our understanding of the universe. This space telescope, scheduled to launch by April 2025, aims to unravel the origins of water, the formation of galaxies, and the early expansion of the universe. By operating in the infrared spectrum, SPHEREx will gather valuable data that will be made accessible to a global team of researchers.

The innovative design of SPHEREx is now taking shape, resembling an impressive bullhorn that stands at an impressive height of 8.5 feet and stretches 10.5 feet wide. Its unique appearance is due to the cone-shaped photon shields, currently being assembled at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California. These shields will protect the telescope from overwhelming light and heat emitted by the Sun and Earth.

Featuring three concentric cones, SPHEREx will conduct comprehensive scans of the entire sky, similar to scanning the interior of a globe. The spacecraft will complete two all-sky maps every year, enabling scientists to study cosmic phenomena with unprecedented accuracy.

One of the primary objectives of the SPHEREx mission is to investigate the origin of water and essential elements for life. By measuring the abundance of water ice in interstellar clouds, where stars and planets are formed, scientists aim to shed light on the origins of life-sustaining ingredients. Additionally, SPHEREx will analyze the collective light produced by galaxies, providing crucial insights into their evolutionary history and formation.

By mapping the distribution of millions of galaxies, SPHEREx will also explore the process of rapid expansion, known as inflation, that took place a fraction of a second after the Big Bang. This data will contribute to our understanding of the early universe and its subsequent evolution.

To accomplish these ambitious goals, SPHEREx will detect infrared light, which falls outside the visible spectrum. Infrared light, often referred to as heat radiation, is emitted by warm objects, including celestial bodies. To ensure accurate measurements, SPHEREx must maintain extremely low temperatures, below minus 350 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 210 degrees Celsius).

As NASA’s SPHEREx mission enters its final stages of preparations, the anticipation grows for the groundbreaking discoveries it will make. With the support of a global team of scientists and its advanced technologies, SPHEREx is poised to unlock the mysteries of the universe, providing a deeper understanding of our cosmic origins.

