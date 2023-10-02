Ubomi beSixeko

Ukutyhilwa kweTekhnoloji eNtsha kunye namandla e-AI

inzululwazi

I-Indiya iCwangcisa iMishini yesiBini kuMars kunye neMangalyaan-2

ByURobert Andrew

Oct 2, 2023
India is preparing to send another spacecraft to Mars, nine years after its historic first mission. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch Mangalyaan-2, informally known as Mars Orbiter Mission-2, in the near future. The mission will carry four payloads to study various aspects of Mars, including interplanetary dust, the Martian atmosphere, and the environment.

One of the payloads, Mars Orbit Dust Experiment (MODEX), will help scientists understand the origin, abundance, distribution, and flux of dust particles at high altitudes on Mars. Another experiment, the Radio Occultation (RO) experiment, aims to measure neutral and electron density profiles in the Martian atmosphere. This experiment utilizes a microwave transmitter operating at X-band frequency.

ISRO also plans to develop an Energetic Ion Spectrometer (EIS) to characterize solar energy particles and supra-thermal solar wind particles in the Martian environment. Additionally, a Langmuir Probe and Electric Field Experiment (LPEX) will enable the measurement of electron number density, electron temperature, and electric field waves, providing a better understanding of the plasma environment on Mars.

In 2014, India achieved a significant milestone by successfully entering Mars’ orbit in its first attempt. The first Mars mission carried five scientific payloads to study various aspects of the planet’s surface features, morphology, mineralogy, and atmosphere. The objectives included designing and launching a Mars Orbiter spacecraft capable of autonomous operation during the journey and in orbit around Mars.

India’s renewed focus on Mars exploration highlights its commitment to furthering scientific knowledge and technological capabilities in space exploration. With Mangalyaan-2, researchers hope to gather more data about Mars and gain insights into its atmosphere, environment, and potential habitability. This mission represents another important step in India’s ambitious space exploration program.

