Ubomi beSixeko

Ukutyhilwa kweTekhnoloji eNtsha kunye namandla e-AI

inzululwazi

I-Jamess Webb Space Telescope ityhila iziphumo ezimangalisayo malunga neminyele yokuqala

ByURobert Andrew

Oct 7, 2023
I-Jamess Webb Space Telescope ityhila iziphumo ezimangalisayo malunga neminyele yokuqala

The James Webb Space Telescope has made groundbreaking discoveries about the early universe, including the existence of mature galaxies during the cosmic dawn. These findings have challenged previous theories in cosmology and left scientists searching for explanations. However, a new study using sophisticated computer simulations may have resolved this mystery.

The study suggests that star formation in the early galaxies occurred in bursts rather than at a steady pace. While these galaxies may have been relatively small, they appear to glow brightly due to these intense bursts of star formation. This can create a deceptive impression of great mass, leading to the misconception that these galaxies are larger than they actually are.

“Astronomers can securely measure how bright those early galaxies are because photons (particles of light) are directly detectable and countable, whereas it is much more difficult to tell whether those galaxies are really big or massive. They appear to be big because they are observed to be bright,” explains Guochao Sun, the lead author of the study.

The findings from the James Webb Space Telescope have provided a unique glimpse into the cosmic dawn and shed light on the early history of our universe. These discoveries have the potential to revolutionize our understanding of the origin and development of galaxies.

Imithombo:
-IReuters: Will Dunham
- IYunivesithi yaseNorthwestern
-Iileta zeJenali ye-Astrophysical

By URobert Andrew

Post enxulumene

inzululwazi

Amakhonkco emithi abonisa ubungqina beNkanyamba yeSolar ePheleleyo enokuthi Itshabalalise impucuko namhlanje

Oct 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
inzululwazi

Ipleyiti yeTectonic yeminyaka eyi-120 yezigidi ubudala: Ipleyiti yasePonto

Oct 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha
inzululwazi

Imodyuli yaseRussia iNauka kwi-ISS Amava okuPholisa ukuvuza kweNkqubo

Oct 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Uphose

inzululwazi

Amakhonkco emithi abonisa ubungqina beNkanyamba yeSolar ePheleleyo enokuthi Itshabalalise impucuko namhlanje

Oct 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
inzululwazi

Ipleyiti yeTectonic yeminyaka eyi-120 yezigidi ubudala: Ipleyiti yasePonto

Oct 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
inzululwazi

Imodyuli yaseRussia iNauka kwi-ISS Amava okuPholisa ukuvuza kweNkqubo

Oct 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
inzululwazi

IVoyager Probes: Isaphonononga iCosmos

Oct 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments