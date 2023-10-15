Ubomi beSixeko

Ukutyhilwa kweTekhnoloji eNtsha kunye namandla e-AI

inzululwazi

I-India's First Solar Mission yase-Indiya i-Aditya-L1 yokuFikelela kwindawo yaseLagrange ngoJanyuwari

Gabriel Botha

Oct 15, 2023
The Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) Chief S Somnath has announced that India’s first solar mission, Aditya-L1, is expected to reach the Lagrange Point 1 (L1) by mid-January. This mission has a 110-day journey from Earth to its destination. Somnath stated that the Aditya-L1 spacecraft will be inserted into the Lagrange Point, also known as the halo orbit, upon reaching L1.

The Aditya-L1 mission was launched on September 2 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, following the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 near the South pole of the moon. The spacecraft carries seven distinct payloads designed to conduct a comprehensive study of the sun. Four of these instruments will observe the sun’s light, while the remaining three will measure plasma and magnetic fields.

Aditya-L1 will be placed in a halo orbit around Lagrangian Point 1 (L1), which is located approximately 1.5 million km away from Earth in the direction of the sun. It is estimated that the spacecraft will cover this distance in four months’ time.

The primary objective of the Aditya-L1 mission is to study the outer atmosphere of the Sun, a vast sphere of gas. This mission will provide valuable insights into the sun’s behavior and help understand its impact on Earth and space weather.

During his statement, ISRO Chief S Somnath also discussed the Gaganyaan mission and mentioned that the Test Vehicle-D1 mission is scheduled for October 21. The Gaganyaan project aims to demonstrate human spaceflight capabilities by launching a crew of three members into orbit for a three-day mission and safely returning them to Earth.

ISRO has an ambitious launch schedule in the coming months, with plans for GSLV, SSLV, the Gaganyaan unmanned mission, and a PSLV launch before January.

