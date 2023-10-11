Ubomi beSixeko

Ukutyhilwa kweTekhnoloji eNtsha kunye namandla e-AI

inzululwazi

Oosomajukujuku kwiSikhululo samajukujuku saMazwe ngaMazwe sikhuselekile ngaphandle kokuvuza kwiModyuli yaseRashiya

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 11, 2023
Oosomajukujuku kwiSikhululo samajukujuku saMazwe ngaMazwe sikhuselekile ngaphandle kokuvuza kwiModyuli yaseRashiya

NASA has confirmed that the astronauts on board the International Space Station (ISS) were not in danger, despite a leakage in the Russian module. The agency observed flakes emanating from one of the radiators on the Roscosmos Nauka Multipurpose Laboratory Module (MLM), and the crew was asked to close the shutters on the US segment windows as a precaution against contamination.

The observed leak is on Nauka’s backup radiator, which is mounted on the outside of the module. Russian officials have assured that the temperature at the MLM is comfortable and there are no changes to operations, experiments, or crew exercise periods. The primary radiator on Nauka, which delivers full cooling to the module, is working normally.

NASA will continue to investigate the cause of the leak. This incident is the latest in a series of Russian equipment coolant escapes on the ISS in recent months. The previous incidents were speculated to be a result of micrometeoroid impacts, but some experts believe there may be a larger issue at hand.

Jonathan McDowell, a space analyst at Harvard-Smithsonian, mentioned that three coolant systems leaking indicates a potential systemic problem. While the astronauts on the ISS are safe, it is crucial to understand the cause of these leaks to ensure the long-term reliability and safety of the space station.

Imithombo:
– International Space Station (NASA)
– Russian officials on Telegram

By Gabriel Botha

Post enxulumene

inzululwazi

Izandi Ngaphantsi Kweenyawo Zethu: Ukuzinza Kwelitye Kutyhilwe Ngeepateni zeAcoustic

Oct 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia
inzululwazi

URyuzo Yanagimachi, uvulindlela woPhando lokuchuma, Usweleke eneminyaka engama-95

Oct 15, 2023 URobert Andrew
inzululwazi

I-India's First Solar Mission yase-Indiya i-Aditya-L1 yokuFikelela kwindawo yaseLagrange ngoJanyuwari

Oct 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Uphose

inzululwazi

Izandi Ngaphantsi Kweenyawo Zethu: Ukuzinza Kwelitye Kutyhilwe Ngeepateni zeAcoustic

Oct 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
inzululwazi

URyuzo Yanagimachi, uvulindlela woPhando lokuchuma, Usweleke eneminyaka engama-95

Oct 15, 2023 URobert Andrew 0 Comments
inzululwazi

I-India's First Solar Mission yase-Indiya i-Aditya-L1 yokuFikelela kwindawo yaseLagrange ngoJanyuwari

Oct 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
inzululwazi

Isazi ngeenkwenkwezi esiselula Samkela umlingo weSolar Eclipse

Oct 15, 2023 UVicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments