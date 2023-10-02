I-Asteroid 349507 (2008 QY) isetelwe ukudlula umhlaba: Yintoni ekufuneka uyazi

A massive asteroid, approximately the size of 100 capybaras, is scheduled to pass by Earth on Tuesday, October 3, according to NASA’s asteroid tracker. The asteroid, designated as 349507 (2008 QY) by the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), is not expected to pose any threat to our planet. However, if it were to impact Earth, it could potentially result in a catastrophic event.

To put the size of this asteroid into perspective, it is estimated to have a diameter of up to 1.2 kilometers, which is significantly larger than most close flybys. As a comparison, the average capybara, the world’s largest rodent, can grow up to 1.2 meters. This means that the asteroid is approximately the size of 100 capybaras.

Fortunately, the asteroid will be passing by at a distance of over 6 million kilometers, ensuring that there is no danger of a direct impact. According to research from the Davidson Institute of Science, an asteroid over 140 meters in diameter could release energy at least a thousand times greater than the first atomic bomb. An asteroid over 300 meters wide, like the Apophis asteroid, could potentially destroy an entire continent. And an asteroid over a kilometer in width, such as asteroid 349507 (2008 QY), could trigger a worldwide cataclysm.

Thankfully, NASA has assured us that Earth is safe from severe asteroid impacts for the next century. While smaller impacts do occur, they generally cause minimal damage. Scientists worldwide have been tirelessly working on ways to prevent asteroid impacts, with kinetic deflection emerging as the most promising method. NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) Mission successfully altered the orbital path of a distant asteroid through this approach.

In conclusion, while the passage of asteroid 349507 (2008 QY) near Earth may spark curiosity and intrigue, there is no need for concern. Our planet is not at risk, and scientists continue to explore innovative techniques to protect us from potential asteroid impacts.

Imithombo:

– Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL)

-IYunivesithi yaseMichigan

– Davidson Institute of Science at Israel’s Weizmann Institute of Science

– NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) Mission